My Thoughts on a Healthy LifeStyle 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I constantly hear people saying “I need to be healthier” or “I wish I was as healthy as her.” But this concept of being “healthy” is something that is often misconceived but should be important. There are a lot of toxic ideas of what being healthy means in my opinion. Some people may assume a girl is healthy just because of the way her body looks. However, health is not just physical, but mental as well.

To start off I want to share my thoughts about healthy eating. Oftentimes there are misconceptions about diets. Influencers on social media post videos about what they eat in a day. Sometimes their meals consist of mostly salads and no fun treats. That is not enough food for our bodies! Having carbs, protein, and fruits and veggies is key to having a “good” diet. All food is fuel for our bodies, no matter what it is. I have a dessert every day because I think it simply tastes good. Have a nice toasted bagel for breakfast or something you think will make you feel good.

Health is also about our mental states. Someone may be physically healthy but could be struggling mentally. It’s important to put ourselves first and always have time to unwind and rest. Don’t feel guilty about taking a nap or sleeping in. It’s important to have self-care. Do a face mask or get your nails done!