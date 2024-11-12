My Personal Approach to Election Disappointment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Across the country, the past few days have been filled with a wide range of emotions for American voters: exuberance, relief, shock, horror, despair.

Politics is an emotionally laden subject for many, but it’s important to remember that all of these reactions are valid reactions.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election was not what I had personally hoped for in the slightest. I proudly casted my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for many reasons.

As a future educator, who has seen firsthand the importance of Department of Education funding in public schools, and as the sister and friend of sexual assault survivors, supporter of reproductive rights, and family member of immigrants, I voted for whom I believed would best reflect these views and uphold the freedoms I am passionate about.

So, naturally, Wednesday morning was emotional for me, and I witnessed it be just as heartbreaking for many others. There is no right or wrong way to process the results of the election, especially when you feel like your rights are being attacked by those who have been elected into office.

Many who read this may have felt extreme sadness or complete fury with their fellow Americans, who they feel have directly voted against them. And these are all valid feelings. I have felt them to a degree over the past couple of days.

However, the way I have coped with my disappointment with this election reflects a belief I have always held: one of the tenets of our democracy is that we as Americans have the right to vote in a way that reflects our personal, deeply held beliefs.

These beliefs are different for everyone: we all have different priorities, lifestyles, and backgrounds, and many vote in a way that can reflect only their viewpoints.

While this can be frustrating, as it is for me, one thing that has been helping me cope over the past few days is reminding myself of this fact: I voted based on my beliefs, and others voted based on theirs, and sadly, the majority of votes did not align with mine.

I have also been trying to stay off of TikTok and Instagram, in order to give my brain a mental break from painful reminders of the election outcomes or the daunting future that I fear faces the women of America, among other groups.

Additionally, I have been trying to stay in my normal routine of yoga, studying, classes and spending time with loved ones, because the world, my world, is not over. We may have lost this fight, but we have not lost the war, by any means. Every day, through our efforts and actions, we make steps towards the society we hope to be.

I have one last suggestion for how to cope if you are facing election-related woes. Something that has helped me find peace the past few days is trying to see that we have more that brings us together than sets us apart.

I try to understand and respect others’ views or reasons for voting differently than me, even though we disagree on some fundamental issues.

I am not saying you have to like, make allowances for, or welcome into your life people who voted differently than you, especially if you are in a position where you may feel greater attacked than I do by the results of the election.

However, try to approach all with compassion and respect, even if you feel they have not afforded you the same. We cannot fight fire with fire. One of my favorite Bible verses that I repeat to myself often is 1 Corinthians 16:14: “Let all that you do be done in love”.

If you are reading this, you do not have to take this advice at all. I have always been hesitant to speak or write about politics publicly, but the past few days have allowed me to reflect on how I plan to get through the coming four years, and that will be through protecting my peace and trying to keep compassion and understanding at the core of my actions. That is one thing this election, nor any administration elected into office, can take away from me: the qualities that make me who I am and the qualities that will allow me to continue to fight for the issues I hold dear to myself.

If you’re reading this, I thank you for doing so, and no matter who you voted for, I wish you peace in your decision and strength for whatever comes your way.

I leave you the quote below for further reflection.

“Human beings are more alike than we are unalike. And the minute we begin to understand, just the slightest part of that, we recognize ourselves as family”. -Maya Angelou