My Guide to Productiveness

As an incoming freshman, only one thing I learned during orientation stuck with me: high school and college timings are complete opposites. In other words, in high school, you spend 7 hours at school and 2 or 3 on homework. In college, it is flipped. This was daunting insight to hear, but as I’ve gotten into the flow of things, I have learned a few ways to manage my academic time, and stay productive. Here are my five tips to get the most out of your time while doing college level work and studying:

Do not go back to your dorm in between classes

Time in between classes is the absolute best time to get work done. Even if you are feeling lazy or tired, fight the urge to dorm rot. No one is more manipulative than the voices in your own head; Do not listen to them when they tell you that you will be just as productive in your dorm, unless you want to waste 2 hours doom scrolling.

Change your study spot

You know the feeling of finding a song you love and listening to it to the point where you just can’t hear it anymore? This also applies to study spots. If used too often, you may start to resent that cute corner of your favorite cafe, and therefore get less work done. Instead, find five or six spots you love, and change it up on the regular. If you have a long day of studying, move locations periodically so you don’t drive yourself insane.

Find a fun method

No one enjoys studying when it consists of endless reading and boring practice problems, so spice it up. Find a method, an app, or a style that speaks to you. As of recently, I’ve taken up utilizing whiteboards to do active recall. Something about it is more engaging than writing on a piece of paper or typing up notes, I even purchased a set of colorful markers to keep me motivated. Long story short, study in a way that will keep you engaged.

Stay organized

There is no worse feeling than forgetting about a due date and cramming to get it done. I always feel the most productive when I have a plan, but staying on track is no easy task in college. A planner can go a long way, whether it’s paper or digital. I personally use google sheets, and designate my friday afternoons to imputing my due dates for the next week. Work loads appear much smaller when you know what’s ahead.

Bring a friend

In my experience, bringing a friend to study can go one of two ways: you will either get absolutely nothing done or have the most solid study sesh. I find that studying with others motivates me, but there must be boundaries. My personal favorite is to find a study spot with a group, but all individually sit at different desks. This way, you are motivated by each other, can collectively take breaks, but aren’t spending hours chatting.

College is a rollercoaster, as is finding what works best for you when it comes to school work. These are some tips I’ve learned within my first couple months of college that have proven to help, but everyone is different. The ultimate study hack is to find what works for you, and that can take time. So, try new things, build new habits, and be patient with yourself.