My First Experience with Gilmore Girls!

As the fall semester began, my roommate and I were in search of a perfect fall show. She suggested we start Gilmore Girls. I heard a lot about the show but had never gotten into it. So, we began. 

From the perfect quintessential fall intro, the show started off with the story of Lorelai, a single mom, and her teenage daughter, Rory. As the characters—from diner host Luke to grandparents Emily and Robert—fell into their roles, I started to enjoy the show more and more. Everything—from the sweaters to the coffee to the small-town feel— about this show gives fall. My roommate and I just finished the first season, and I cannot recommend this show enough for the perfect fall nights. Paired with a white “Rory Gilmore” cream sweater and the scent of freshly baked pumpkin muffins this is not just a show, but an experience that cannot be missed. I honestly can’t believe it took me this long to give this popular show a try. 

Especially on a college campus, where the cozy fall atmosphere can often get lost in the chaos of midterms, assignments, and dorm living, I am constantly looking for ways to make the fall season (my favorite time of year) extend beyond just fall break. Gilmore Girls is a great opportunity to do just that with friends. No matter where you are from, it is impossible to ignore the iconic New England fall vibes of this classic show.

I can’t wait to see what season two brings!    

