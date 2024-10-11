My First Experience with Gilmore Girls!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall semester began, my roommate and I were in search of a perfect fall show. She suggested we start Gilmore Girls. I heard a lot about the show but had never gotten into it. So, we began.

From the perfect quintessential fall intro, the show started off with the story of Lorelai, a single mom, and her teenage daughter, Rory. As the characters—from diner host Luke to grandparents Emily and Robert—fell into their roles, I started to enjoy the show more and more. Everything—from the sweaters to the coffee to the small-town feel— about this show gives fall. My roommate and I just finished the first season, and I cannot recommend this show enough for the perfect fall nights. Paired with a white “Rory Gilmore” cream sweater and the scent of freshly baked pumpkin muffins this is not just a show, but an experience that cannot be missed. I honestly can’t believe it took me this long to give this popular show a try.

Especially on a college campus, where the cozy fall atmosphere can often get lost in the chaos of midterms, assignments, and dorm living, I am constantly looking for ways to make the fall season (my favorite time of year) extend beyond just fall break. Gilmore Girls is a great opportunity to do just that with friends. No matter where you are from, it is impossible to ignore the iconic New England fall vibes of this classic show.