Love Thy Neighbor: My Class with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Grady

This week I received the wonderful opportunity of having Dr. Facui and Dr. Grady visit my Montserrat class, Neighbors in Action. By volunteering I was chosen to facilitate the conversation between the doctors and my classmates. I prepared for days creating questions and practicing how I would mediate the conversation. When the time came, I was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to discuss controversial topics with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Grady. We discussed topics such as: how Jesuit education has impacted their career, what community means to them, and how being a neighbor is the foundational element of their lives.

This conversation was eye opening. It showed how Dr. Facui and Dr. Grady used their Catholic- Jesuit educations to navigate their careers through the backlash and hate they received. Through the HIV/AIDS epidemic and Covid-19 pandemic both Doctor’s used their core belief of ‘love thy neighbor” to take care of their patients. Regardless of how sick their patients were, both Doctors prioritized loving and caring practices to help support their patients.

Dr. Facui spoke on how his reaction to the HIV/AIDS epidemic brought in his love of neighbor beliefs. When caring for the queer community in a time when it was stigmatized to be gay, Dr. Facui treated them with respect and dignity. He credits his Jesuit education as being able to love his patients regardless of their sexual background, as he believed every human was entitled to respect.

This conversation had a profound impact on me. It showed me how the current Catholic- Jesuit education I am receiving will be a foundational element for the rest of my life. I will use the belief to ‘love thy neighbor’ to guide my career. I am so thankful for this opportunity Holy Cross gave me.