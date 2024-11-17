The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

“Halfway there- only 13 more miles!” “Keep going!” “You got this!,” exclaimed from the crowd during Sunday’s November 3rd New York City Marathon. The marathon has taken place yearly since 1970, on the first Sunday of November. The only exceptions include the cancellation in 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it attracted 50,000 competitors from over 150 countries. There are multiple ways to qualify for the marathon including meeting the time standards for your age and sex category, being randomly accepted through lottery drawings, running nine qualifying races, and volunteering at one qualifying event in a calendar year, etc. The 26.2 mile race takes runners through all five boroughs of New York City, starting on the Verrazano–Narrows Bridge on Staten Island, passing through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, before finishing in Central Park.

In comparison to last year’s race, the weather was picture perfect: a low of 40 degrees with the sun shining as the race commenced. True to its annual tradition, approximately one to two million spectators gathered throughout the course supporting runners with positive affirmations, brightly stated on colorful signs, while inspirational music played. Some of my favorite signs read “on a scale of 1-10, you are 26.2,” “the rats don’t run this city, you do,” and “high five, less than 5 to go!” Both the posters and cheering encouraged participants as they navigated the changing terrain, conserved energy, and adjusted their pace as needed. In addition, the course offered “fluid stations” in which runners had the opportunity to consume energy gels, gatorade, and purified water.

The highlight of the marathon is witnessing the mix of emotions throughout the course and the elation as runners approach the finish line. Individuals of all abilities and past experiences unite together to achieve something that only less than 1% of people worldwide will ever accomplish. Through months of training, perseverance, and focus, individuals are rewarded for their hard work, stamina, and determination.

This year, Abdi Nageeye, 35, of the Netherlands, claimed victory in the men’s race with a time of 2:07:39. Meanwhile, in her New York City Marathon debut, Sheila Chepkirui, 33, of Kenya, finished first in the women’s race. She made it to the finish line in 2:24.35.