It’s Okay to Feel Homesick While Studying Abroad! Here’s 5 Ways to Cope!

Buongiorno! I’m currently studying abroad in Rome, Italy. I want to narrow the romanticization lenses that people wear when they idealize studying abroad. This period of time, whether a semester, a year, or 6 weeks long, is an opportunity of a lifetime. People told me prior to going that it was going to be the most liberating and beautiful experience of my life. Don’t get me wrong, in many ways it is; I get to eat delicious food, and I’m surrounded by gorgeous architecture, beauty and history. However, no one talked about any cons I would be facing during this experience. Let me be the first to tell you a con about studying abroad: certain holidays and seasons will hit a bit harder, and cause homesickness.

Back home, my favorite season is fall. The air cools, an autumn breeze blows, the leaves are colorful, and everything feels cozy and crisp. Fall has always been a season of many traditions for my friends and I. I would spend every fall apple picking, going to fall farmers markets and haunted houses, carving pumpkins, and buying pumpkin spice everything! My personal favorite tradition is watching Hocus Pocus with a spooky fuzzy blanket, some friends, and Halloween Pillsbury cookies.

In Rome, the fall season isn’t really a thing. The leaves stay green, no pumpkins are on anyone’s doorstep, and there’s no Halloween or trick-or-treating. October feels like just another random month in the year. This contrast between the two experiences has made me miss home a lot! That being said, I do want to state that studying abroad is an amazing and fun experience, but people are more likely to get homesick while away than not. This is why if you are feeling homesick, no matter where you are or why, I have five methods that can help you cope!

Bring a piece of home with you.

Bring a stuffed animal from home, a seasonal candle scent that you love, or go-to snacks from home that bring comfort. Alternatively, listen to a playlist you always listen to in the fall, or with friends. This will make a foreign place feel a little bit more comforting.

Make new traditions abroad.

If traditions from home are out of the picture, find some roommates or friends to create new ones with. Personally, my friends and I do a once every two week group homemade dinner. We also recently watched Hocus Pocus and made brownies with pistachio and chocolate fudge (it was so yummy). Exploring is also a really great way to find amazing places that can turn into traditions (like a flea market, or a restaurant or bar).

Stay in touch, but don’t overdo it!

Being in contact with friends and family is great because it makes you feel less alone. However, too much of it can make you feel homesick and miss them more. Create a schedule of twice a week or so calls. Check-in, look at social media, share stories, and then go make some stories of your own too!

Take a weekend in for self care routines.

It can be really hard not going out with roommates or friends every weekend, especially since most are out or traveling. However, that will burn you out very quickly, so you can alternatively take a weekend in. You have other weekends to plan other activities, and taking care of yourself is really important. Make some hot cocoa, do your skin care, and watch a movie you really want to watch.

Practice giving yourself grace.

Just because you are studying abroad and feeling alone or homesick, doesn’t mean you are not enjoying your study abroad experience! Let yourself feel everything without guilt; missing home feels easier when you remember it’s part of the whole process.