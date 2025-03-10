Instagram Cleanse

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I deleted Instagram.

Well, not exactly. I deleted Instagram for two days to see what it would be like. I think I’ve probably scrolled through Instagram almost everyday since the 7th grade. I’ve never thought about it like that. It is weird to do something everyday for that many years. I know two days is not long, but I wanted to see if I would feel weird not going on instagram for that long.

I came up with the idea from a conversation I had the other day. I was told that I am online too much and I wouldn’t survive 24 hours without social media. So I decided to give it a try.

I honestly thought it would be easy and I would not even think about scrolling. However, I deleted the app right when a bunch of people were posting after a weekend “darty” event. Right as I went on my phone I went to check the app, but it wasn’t there. I kept going on with it, forgetting I had deleted it. Later that day my friends were talking about someone’s post. I felt a little out of the loop since I hadn’t seen it. I did not realize how much I would go on my phone just to scroll through people’s posts. I found myself bored in class, having the urge to just scroll.

It’s weird to rely on something so stupid. I started to think about why I even liked the app. It was mostly because I could snoop on what other people were up to. My two days without instagram honestly felt pretty good. I didn’t feel a need to constantly know what others were doing or did the past weekend. This little cleanse made me think about how much social media really impacts our lives.