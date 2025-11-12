How to Decompress from Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As classes consistently pick up throughout the semester, and work and exams continue to pile up, it’s important to remember how to release stress and find moments to enjoy yourself. Excessive amounts of stress can lead to burnout and exhaustion, which is not only unhealthy but also produces poorer results than if you were able to relieve some of the stress. However, through various methods to release stress, you can avoid the negative effects of stress before they even begin.

Personally, I enjoy going to the Jo, going for a run on the Blackstone Valley trail, watching a TV show, doing my hair, going for simple walks, and making time to see my friends.

I believe that exercise and moving your body are so important for releasing endorphins. I try to work out at least 5 times a week, and this addition to my life has allowed me to work out my stress while bettering myself at the same time. It allows me to channel my stress into something productive that requires effort that is different than the effort put into schoolwork. If you enjoy an easier, less sweat-producing workout, walking around outside in the fresh air is so beneficial. Taking in the outside nature and finding ways to breathe and release stress is so important.

Additionally, other activities like watching a show I enjoy and seeing my friends also allow me to take a break from schoolwork and other stressful aspects of college. Even a self-care spa night is incredibly beneficial as it gives you a chance to relax and decompress. My favorite thing to do on a self-care night is to take an everything shower, get into bed with a face mask, and watch a show/movie with a snack. Truly, there is no better feeling than getting into bed all clean and relaxed and ready to not do anything for the rest of the night.

I hope that everyone finds this helpful. From my own personal experience, I feel very relaxed after doing all of the above things to help myself really decompress from stress.