This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

While it can be fun and exciting to finally have the freedom of living on your own, it’s normal to miss home sometimes. Being homesick happens to everyone, whether it’s missing your family, pets or just being in your old room, so here are some tips to cope with this distance!

For starters, call your family and friends! Finding time to call your mom on the way to class or Facetiming loved ones before bed is one of the best ways to feel connected. It gives you a chance to fill your family and friends in on your busy day and see their faces, keeping you feeling close to them, despite being physically apart. Another way to lessen the feeling of being homesick, is by making your bedroom feel cozy and organized. By personalizing your room with your favorite items from home, pictures of family and friends and comfortable items, it’ll feel like you never left! Send and receive care packages! Receiving one is a fun surprise and a reminder of those at home. If you’re getting a package from your parents, make sure you ask them for snacks, products, etc that you are running low on, it’ll make it super convenient in the long-run.

While college can be overwhelming at times, it is important to embrace your surroundings and find a group of people at school that feel like family. By surrounding yourself with others who support you, you won’t feel so alone and miss home as much! Remember it’s okay to feel homesick sometimes, but it shouldn’t define your college experience!