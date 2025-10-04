Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
scott webb 1ddol8rgUH8 unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
scott webb 1ddol8rgUH8 unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Scott Webb from Unsplash
Holy Cross | Life

House Hunting

Mia Simpson Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week was a crazy time for my friend group. We decided it was time to lock in and start house hunting for our senior year. As a sophomore I never thought I would already be house hunting for my last year in college. So, I know it sounds crazy… because it sounds crazy to me… but at Holy Cross you have to start early.

After a long day of classes and studying we headed off campus to take a stroll around. We walked up and down Worcester’s big hills, taking in the view of what might be our future neighborhood. In the distance, we could see the tall city towers and bright glowing lights positioned between the tall green trees. 

As we focused our attention back onto the street, we started to realize the variety that the neighborhood offered. There were all sorts of houses, big, small, yellow, blue. 

We started to notice some houses had a big sign posted on it, the landlord’s number! Everytime we saw a poster, we took note of it so we could contact them later. 

We walked back to our dorm to start the process. We sent so many texts all setting up dates for house tours. After many days of touring and phone calls, we found the perfect place.

This house came with all the furniture. It was filled with nice beds, a modern kitchen, a balcony and two tvs. Most importantly it came with 4 bedrooms, one for each of us. 

We knew right away it was perfect. We are already picturing our nightly dinners together in the house all sitting together as we eat our warm pasta and meatballs. Or our nightly study sessions on the big couch with a big fuzzy blanket covering us as jazz music plays from the tv. I can not wait for this house to be ours because mentally, I am already there. 

Mia Simpson

Holy Cross '28

My name is Mia Simpson and I am currently a freshman at the College of Holy Cross. I originally grew up outside of Philadelphia in a small town called Radnor. My academic interests are mainly English and History. Later in life I am considering going into the field of business pursuing communications or marketing. One thing about me is that I absolutely love to be active and move my body. I love going to the gym, doing pilates, or just going on a run or walk. I found moving my body each day helps clear my mind and help me feel refreshed for the rest of the day. This is something essential I incorporate each day. Another activity I enjoy doing is cooking and baking. I love finding recipes online and making them for my family and friends. I will always put on music while I make the recipe to make it even more enjoyable. I decided to join Her Campus because I have always loved expressing my emotions and feelings through writing. Learning that I am able to express them in an artistic and structured way really spoke to me on a personal level because now I can publish my writing for other people to see. I also love the sense of community it creates due to the various group meetings filled with fun activities throughout the year and the supportive online community. I hope that by joining Her Campus I will learn more about myself through my writing as well as learning new writing techniques to improve my overall writing. I also hope I can express myself through my writing portions so people can learn more about me and my personal feelings and beliefs. I hope by expressing my true self and interests it will inspire others to try out some of my interests for themselves.