This past week was a crazy time for my friend group. We decided it was time to lock in and start house hunting for our senior year. As a sophomore I never thought I would already be house hunting for my last year in college. So, I know it sounds crazy… because it sounds crazy to me… but at Holy Cross you have to start early.

After a long day of classes and studying we headed off campus to take a stroll around. We walked up and down Worcester’s big hills, taking in the view of what might be our future neighborhood. In the distance, we could see the tall city towers and bright glowing lights positioned between the tall green trees.

As we focused our attention back onto the street, we started to realize the variety that the neighborhood offered. There were all sorts of houses, big, small, yellow, blue.

We started to notice some houses had a big sign posted on it, the landlord’s number! Everytime we saw a poster, we took note of it so we could contact them later.

We walked back to our dorm to start the process. We sent so many texts all setting up dates for house tours. After many days of touring and phone calls, we found the perfect place.

This house came with all the furniture. It was filled with nice beds, a modern kitchen, a balcony and two tvs. Most importantly it came with 4 bedrooms, one for each of us.

We knew right away it was perfect. We are already picturing our nightly dinners together in the house all sitting together as we eat our warm pasta and meatballs. Or our nightly study sessions on the big couch with a big fuzzy blanket covering us as jazz music plays from the tv. I can not wait for this house to be ours because mentally, I am already there.