Hibernation Fall is Real, Here’s How Not to Slip Into It

On Sunday morning, I awoke to a new campus, one covered in a layer of orange, red, and yellow leaves, ready to be crunched under a pair of Ugg boots. The sky was like a gray blanket, keeping Mount St James soft and aesthetically pleasing. As soon as I awoke, I was ready to return to bed.

Fall is a time of mixed emotions for me. On one hand, the thrills of back-to-school, Halloween, and cozy romcoms make it one of my favorite times of the year. On the other hand, fall is associated with earlier sunsets, stressful school work, a mysterious cold, and never enough time in bed. In the past week, I have already felt myself getting less motivated, spending more time under my covers, and wishing I had more time to enjoy the autumnal weather, from the indoors. I know this is not just me because the lower levels of sunshine and cooler temperatures exert a chemical reaction called seasonal affective disorder, cleverly shortened to SAD. But this year, I refuse to slip into the seasonal slump, and you should try too.

So here are some tips and tricks I’ll be trying to keep my summer self around longer:

Morning Stretching — A mere two-minute morning stretch can make all the difference in improving your mood, physical health, and alertness. Stretching improves blood flow, reducing fatigue, soreness, and anxiety while giving your body a shot of energy right out of bed. Hitting a quick cat-cow or child’s pose could have a great impact on the rest of your day. Try it out! Vitamin D — Unfortunately, we cannot stretch out the hours of the sun, but we can try to simulate it using a Vitamin D supplement as the days get darker. Vitamin D has many properties that help with the autumn fall including the ability to regulate mood, improve the immune system, help with bone and muscle weakness, and more. Exercise — We have all heard the ridiculously perky fitness influencers say that getting a sweat in makes them feel good, but it is true for everyone! Working out is not only a great distraction from the gloom of the fall, but it also releases endorphins which chemically make your brain feel good. If you do not feel like hitting the Jo, just taking the long way to class or a nature walk can help too. Whatever you feel like doing! Ditching the Dorm — Even though I yearn for my bed on gray, chilly days, I have made a point to stay out of my dorm unless I am taking a very controlled nap. Studying in a library, Hogan, or Stein keeps me much more motivated and focused. Do not give yourself the temptation to cozy up and get distracted! Staying Social — Even though it is nearly October, I am trying to fight off a friendship slump too. Meeting new people, giving a nice smile, and waving to my classmates in the streets makes my day and probably theirs too. Just because it is fall does not mean you cannot be friendly!

Good luck out there Holy Cross and happy fall!