As my first year at Holy Cross ends, I am taking time to reflect on everything I have done and learned. Firstly, I am proud of myself for joining things, even if none of my friends were doing them with me. I joined SPEECH, HerCampus, SPUD, and Women in Business. These clubs have helped me find my community at Holy Cross and have opened me up to meeting new people. I am excited to see what opportunities I have to join next year, and how the clubs I am in now will help me develop.

I also spent a lot of time this year in the office hours, Writers Workshop, and working with TAs. These were some of the most beneficial things I did this year to get me adjusted to the college’s academic rigor.

I found that I enjoy economics and want to major in it, I found friends that I love to have fun with, and I found faculty and staff who are supportive and caring. All of these wonderful things that Holy Cross has given me will impact me in the future.

While I feel homesick from time to time, I also feel comfortable and safe on campus. This has allowed me to create and maintain a schedule that keeps me productive. So as I leave Holy Cross, I not only have great memories to keep, but I also have the excitement of coming back in just a few months.