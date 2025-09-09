Freshman Feels

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I remember in 7th grade when I was a tween, I had to read a book and do a book summary presentation for my class. When we came to the US, I went to Barnes and Noble with my family. I remember wandering off into the Young Adult book section. I thought since I’m almost 13, I should be able to read an ‘older kids book.’ I think I was tired of my Nancy Drew and Smile comic series. So as I’m perusing the shelves, I find the book.

It had little red solo cups in a diagonal pattern, with one blue solo cup knocking against a red cup. And in big and bold font across the hard-covered front, it read Freshman: (College is Fun. Love is Complicated) by Tom Ellen and Lucy Ivision. It seemed so charming to me. I skimmed through and saw the ‘s-word’ and the other ‘s-e-x-word’ and knew this was the ‘perfect’ older kids book to read. (Disclaimer: this book was very mild in mature language and references to intimate relationships – if anything, it was intended to be more awkward and comical.)

I say all this to say, I built up this image of freshman year; I thought college would be like Pitch Perfect (2012 – even though I was in an a cappella group) or Neighbors (2014). I thought it would be this epic party; I mean, it was no Project X (2012), but it was enough for me. I had expectations of certain things, like friends, classes, sororities, and clubs. I love Holy Cross, but I did have thoughts of transferring. This school lacks Greek Life—something I thought I’d be fine without, but rush videos reminded me of my love for it. I’ll just do it in grad school instead.

What I also learned was that you can’t compare experiences of friends at other colleges. Because my friends attending Syracuse University or UC Davis are going to have a completely different experience from my experience at an undergrad college. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world, and I truly mean that.

All the darties, the parties, the birthdays, the late-night movies, the dinners, the crying, the crash outs, the secrets told, the getting ready’s, the dance parties, the laughing until I have a stitch in my side, the inside jokes, the movies watched, the shows binged, the new friendships made, the new frenemies, the feeling of new crushes, the feeling of heartbreak, exploring a new city, seeing musical shows, and making lifelong friends—these are the stories that I keep dear and tell at weddings and to my children (woah! That’s a little too far ahead; let’s just take a step back, but you get the picture).

I’m excited for summer. I just can’t believe that I’m almost done with my freshman year in 3 days. It’s crazy how fast it flies by. I want to live in the moment; supposedly these are the best years of my life. 

As I write this I’m listening to “Sweet Disposition” by Temper Trap and “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls, and I feel grateful, nostalgic, and optimistic about what the future holds. So thank you, and bye, freshman year, you were wonderful!

