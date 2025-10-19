Finding Your Pace

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past month and a half I have been reflecting a lot on how to find my pace. This stemmed from my recent training for a half marathon, as I quickly learned that slow and steady really does win the race. I have never been someone to run long distances, so getting out of my comfort zone was most definitely an adjustment and a challenge. Each week, slowly but surely I would add a mile onto the previous distance that I ran. I was able to build up my confidence while preparing for the longer runs and learning what rhythm worked for me. It is hard to stick to a slow pace when occasionally there are people running much faster past you. Each time I felt like I was going slow, I would take a minute to remember and focus on what my goals are; not worry about the other people around me. Once I was able to commit myself fully to my own personal momentum, the longer distances didn’t seem so overwhelming anymore. I was able to see the bigger picture of where I wanted myself to be.

This idea of finding my own pace has started to carry on into other aspects of my life. During the school day, I have a routine of classes in which I am able to schedule my day around. The varying pace of classes from day to day dictate how I am able to utilize my free time. Before bed, I try to schedule out my to-do list to fit the pace that I can go during the given day. Certain days I am capable of a very fast-paced rhythm, but others are slower, and steadier.

Understanding that your body needs breaks, mentally and physically, can help regulate these day-to-day patterns. Tailoring to your own personal needs will help you succeed in all aspects of your life, no matter how big or small. As we continue navigating through this semester, remember to find your own pace to become the best version of yourself!