Finding My Spark

Even though I am a sophomore, I am still adjusting to life on campus. Balancing school work with friends and my personal interests can be tough. Last week, I was asked to take photos for my college’s ice skating team. One of my friends is on the team and knew about my video and photography business, so she thought to ask me.

She knew of my past, where I took so many photos and videos for my high school’s teams. I took up many teams such as basketball, lacrosse, and even volleyball. During these shoots, I felt like I was part of the team, working with them and having fun. This feeling of connection I never felt at college, it felt like something I would leave behind in my high school years.

Once I stepped onto the ice, that same feeling came rushing back. Music playing, girls laughing, all just enjoying our time. After, ideas started flooding into my head of new places I could film on campus or in Worcester, using my new experience for my passion.

I started to realize these skills can be brought back, it just takes time and effort. I learned that you can bring what finds you joy anywhere with a little bit of thought.