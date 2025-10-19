Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Kal Visuals from Unsplash
Finding My Spark

Mia Simpson Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
Even though I am a sophomore, I am still adjusting to life on campus. Balancing school work with friends and my personal interests can be tough. Last week, I was asked to take photos for my college’s ice skating team. One of my friends is on the team and knew about my video and photography business, so she thought to ask me. 

She knew of my past, where I took so many photos and videos for my high school’s teams. I took up many teams such as basketball, lacrosse, and even volleyball. During these shoots, I felt like I was part of the team, working with them and having fun. This feeling of connection I never felt at college, it felt like something I would leave behind in my high school years.

Once I stepped onto the ice, that same feeling came rushing back. Music playing, girls laughing, all just enjoying our time. After, ideas started flooding into my head of new places I could film on campus or in Worcester, using my new experience for my passion. 

I started to realize these skills can be brought back, it just takes time and effort. I learned that you can bring what finds you joy anywhere with a little bit of thought.

Mia Simpson

Holy Cross '28

My name is Mia Simpson and I am currently a freshman at the College of Holy Cross. I originally grew up outside of Philadelphia in a small town called Radnor. My academic interests are mainly English and History. Later in life I am considering going into the field of business pursuing communications or marketing. One thing about me is that I absolutely love to be active and move my body. I love going to the gym, doing pilates, or just going on a run or walk. I found moving my body each day helps clear my mind and help me feel refreshed for the rest of the day. This is something essential I incorporate each day. Another activity I enjoy doing is cooking and baking. I love finding recipes online and making them for my family and friends. I will always put on music while I make the recipe to make it even more enjoyable. I decided to join Her Campus because I have always loved expressing my emotions and feelings through writing. Learning that I am able to express them in an artistic and structured way really spoke to me on a personal level because now I can publish my writing for other people to see. I also love the sense of community it creates due to the various group meetings filled with fun activities throughout the year and the supportive online community. I hope that by joining Her Campus I will learn more about myself through my writing as well as learning new writing techniques to improve my overall writing. I also hope I can express myself through my writing portions so people can learn more about me and my personal feelings and beliefs. I hope by expressing my true self and interests it will inspire others to try out some of my interests for themselves.