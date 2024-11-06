Everyone Deserves A Good Bagel: The Success of Modern Bread and Bagel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Bagels: dense rolls of bread in the shape of a ring. A seemingly simple and basic form of bread that holds a greater meaning for the gluten-free community. It is well known by many gluten-free people that bread can be hit or miss depending on the brand and type, making it hard to find good sliced bread let alone a good bagel. Most bagels offered are super dry, flaky, dense, or even as thin as a normal slice of bread. While I cannot speak for everyone in the gluten-free community, it is personally a huge win when I find a good bread and bagel place.

This is where Modern Bread and Bagel comes into the picture. Standing on a New York City sidewalk around eleven in the morning on a Saturday, there is a line out the door to get into this popular bakery. As they wait for their order to be ready, people chat nearby about how grateful they are for Modern and the ability to get good gluten-free baked goods. Once inside there are display cases full of different bread and baked goods options as well as fresh pizza being placed out. By the time I get to the front to order, most of the bagels are running low or already sold out even though there is a steady line behind me. With three locations in the city and three in California, Modern Bread and Bagel’s popularity has grown steadily since 2019. Featuring an impressive lineup of bread, bagels, baked goods, sandwiches, and pizza, there is an option for everyone at any point of the day. Not only are they popular on the weekends, but they are also known to sell out of their bagels by mid-day on the weekdays as well. To keep up with the steady demand they have recently started an online ordering system where anyone can order products nationwide to get shipped right to their house.

With the success of Modern, there is hope for more gluten-free bakeries and restaurants to keep opening. It can be challenging in some rural places to be profitable on solely gluten-free options, but in larger towns and cities there has been growing demand for more gluten-free. In global chains, there has even been a movement by Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy’s to start offering gluten-free buns for their products. Additionally, the gluten-free community is very strong. When a new spot opens up that offers options and accommodates gluten-free, word travels fast and the community tends to rally around it. Hopefully, the success of Modern Bread and Bagel will encourage new spots to open in areas currently without options and will serve as an example of the increasing market for good gluten-free baked goods.