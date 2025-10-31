This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As busy, highly motivated college students, it is easy to get swept up in what’s coming next. Whether it be the next big exam, the next school break filled with fun plans at home, or even how I will spend next summer, I know how easy it can be to focus on the future and neglect the enjoyment of the present. While looking forward to things is normal and important, it’s important not to let them take away from what’s going on in your life right now. Enjoying the season you’re in is crucial to living a fulfilling life. If you get caught up in the cycle of simply checking a box and immediately anticipating the next thing, you’ll miss out on a lot!

My first approach to “enjoying the season you’re in” is a more literal one. I try my best to take a second each day and truly appreciate my surroundings: the red, orange, and yellow leaves littering the ground on my walk to class, the refreshing chill in the air each morning, or the Halloween music playing in Dags. Trying your best to notice the things around you each season, especially on a campus as beautiful as ours, is so helpful to staying present and appreciating the space in time you’re in. Additionally, I also find that this helps me slow down and reconnect amidst busy academic work periods.

My second approach to remaining grounded in the present and mediating stress about the future is thinking about what is going right and what I’m enjoying right now. Whether it be taking a few minutes each day to reflect on things you’re grateful for or doing something fun with your friends on a random weekday just because, remaining in touch with the present is strengthened when you recall all the people and things that make your “right now” so special. Remaining present is a major form of self care, and prioritizing it can not only help your stress levels, but also shift your perspective and allow you to get more out of each day.