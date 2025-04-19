Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My anticipation for Easter break is growing since it is now less than a week away. The break could not come at a better time. This stretch of school between now and last spring break has felt the longest, out of any break I have had this freshman year. The feelings of burnout and homesickness are starting to kick in harder than it has before. The game of playing constant catch-up to work that keeps getting added to is becoming more and more exhausting. 

I am so ready to enjoy all my family’s Easter traditions. Dying eggs, egg hunts, and opening Easter baskets are just a few of my favorite traditions. It is always refreshing to drive through your hometown and be in the presence of your family. Over break, I hope to get all my work done that is due for when I get back, carve out moments for self-care, and get some well needed rest. 

I want to come back to campus recharged and ready to end my first year of college strong. From when we get back until finals it is only a few weeks, and I know time will move fast. I need to be in the correct headspace to finish classes and lock in for all my finals. I know the upcoming break is so important for me to have the energy to perform well on my finals. I cannot wait to look back at my first year at Holy Cross with fond memories and experiences.

Beatrice Rastley

Holy Cross '28

Current freshman student at College of the Holy Cross. Intended major economics.