My anticipation for Easter break is growing since it is now less than a week away. The break could not come at a better time. This stretch of school between now and last spring break has felt the longest, out of any break I have had this freshman year. The feelings of burnout and homesickness are starting to kick in harder than it has before. The game of playing constant catch-up to work that keeps getting added to is becoming more and more exhausting.

I am so ready to enjoy all my family’s Easter traditions. Dying eggs, egg hunts, and opening Easter baskets are just a few of my favorite traditions. It is always refreshing to drive through your hometown and be in the presence of your family. Over break, I hope to get all my work done that is due for when I get back, carve out moments for self-care, and get some well needed rest.

I want to come back to campus recharged and ready to end my first year of college strong. From when we get back until finals it is only a few weeks, and I know time will move fast. I need to be in the correct headspace to finish classes and lock in for all my finals. I know the upcoming break is so important for me to have the energy to perform well on my finals. I cannot wait to look back at my first year at Holy Cross with fond memories and experiences.