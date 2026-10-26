Committed to Clean – Beecee’s Mission

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beecee has emerged as a Gen-Z catered skin care brand committed to “no BS”. With transparency of their included and excluded ingredients, Beecee demonstrates honesty with customers. Their mission to continue the “clean beauty” movement is reflected in their products and their marketing.

Beecee’s marketing strategies clearly show their mission, rather than just pushing their products’ price and appeal. Along with their full ingredient list on each product, Beecee has easily accessible lists on their website under “ingredients A-Z”. Their website also includes a “actually clean beauty” section in their main drop down menu, where they describe how and why they use clean ingredients. Their commitment to clean beauty is clear and not hidden, in contrast to other companies who hide ingredients and make them difficult to access. By making sections on their website to find specific ingredients, read about their mission, and see how they screen ingredients before using them, Beecee triumphs over other companies in being honest with users.

Beece also utilizes The Never List®, a list of over 3,000 ingredients that they refuse to put in their products due to various health concerns. This number is set against only 11 ingredients prohibited at the U.S. federal level for cosmetic products. This demonstrates Beecee’s care for and commitment to the safety of their customers, since they are far from doing the bare minimum.

It’s clear that the U.S. is in dire need of companies like Beecee, since their ban on 11 ingredients pales to around 1,300 in the European Union. Other countries go even further with China at around 3,300 banned and Brazil with 3,200 banned ingredients. This drastic difference in numbers raises questions about the U.S. government’s level of attention to the cosmetics industry, making it appear slim to none. The lack of government attention requires that smaller scale companies get involved themselves and save the industry from damaging and harming skin across the country, a task that Beecee is certainly up to.