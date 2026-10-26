Clean Skincare in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we are halfway done with the semester, midterms and assignments are piling up. Throughout these stressful moments of college, I always remember to take a step back and take care of myself, especially my skin.

Every morning and night, I prioritize my skincare routine. Although it may seem like a very small part of my day full of work, it gives me the chance to slow down and focus on myself. With busy schedules and late nights, it is easy for this essential feature of self-care to slip to the back of the mind. Especially after a long day, it is very tempting to just get into bed and fall asleep, as washing your face can sometimes feel like such a chore. On occasion, I have taken a nap or fallen asleep with makeup on, which is a huge mistake for my skin. I soon notice the effects of dry skin and breakouts after this habit. Due to this, I make sure to prioritize washing my face and using the right gentle, clean products to prevent this damage to my skin barrier.

Having sensitive skin as well plays a role in what products I use. I make sure to pay attention to labels and understand what products, whether it is makeup or skincare, could impact my skin. Just because it is popular in the media, on front display in stores, or has a hefty price tag, does not mean it will always have a positive impact on your skin. It is important to talk to dermatologists, or see what is widely recommended by them for your specific skin type. Skincare does not have to be extensive: it is important to focus on which products work best for your skin.

Even during the busiest, most hectic times of the year, always prioritize clean, healthy skin and overall self care.