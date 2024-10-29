Best Women’s Fitness Device: The Oura Ring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Reflecting on this past year, one of the best purchases I’ve made is my Oura ring. I was referred to it by a friend and was gifted it by my parents for my 18th birthday. One of my goals for entering adulthood is to take better care of my health and wellness. I wanted to be proactive, especially as a woman.

It is safe to say I would recommend the Oura ring to anyone and everyone! I have tried an Apple watch, Garmin watch, and WHOOP bracelet all in the past, however, the Oura Ring has been my favorite.

What do I love about my Oura Ring?

It tracks my stress levels. Throughout the day, your Oura tracks the amount of time you are stressed and the amount of time you are in a restorative state. It tracks all of your vitals: readiness, sleep, activity goal, and cycle day just to name a few. It is not toxic! I found that with my other fitness accessories I felt this underlying pressure to work out, meanwhile with this ring, I barely notice that it is on, and it tracks everything for me! It tracks your sleep incredibly well. Naps included! If you are looking to get off of hormonal birth control, the Oura ring automatically takes your temperature and works in sync with the Natural Cycles app.

If you are on the hunt for a new fitness device, I would definitely recommend the Oura Ring!