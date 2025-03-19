This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.
Our society always makes us feel like we should be doing something social. Feeling lonely and choosing solitude can get confused. Sometimes, it is okay to enjoy your own alone time. Social media makes us feel like if we are not out doing something, then we are missing out. Being alone does not mean you are unloved or missing out. Sometimes, everyone needs time to themselves. Here are some things to do for yourself or to keep yourself occupied when alone:
- Do some skincare and self-care. A nice face mask can be very relaxing, and so can taking a nice bath. Even plucking your eyebrows and using a face razor can be fun/satisfying.
- If you have nail polish lying around, an easy thing to do is paint your fingers or your toenails. Even if you’re not the best at it, it is fun to do.
- Write in a journal. I know this can sound boring, but even just taking a few minutes to write about your day can let off some steam. You can even use your notes apps to do it.
- Organize. If you like organization like I do, reorganize your drawers of clothes or your desk. It can be simple but also feel so calming. You’ll be happy with how clean your space looks afterward.
- Take a walk. If it is nice outside, taking a walk by yourself honestly is really relaxing. It will help clear your mind and also allow you to exercise.
- Bake or cook. If you have a kitchen available to you, baking or cooking is a great thing to do. Plus, after you finish, you can eat your work.