Beautiful Budapest: Must-Sees for a Weekend in the Heart of Europe

If you’re looking for a quick weekend trip filled with fantastic food, architecture, and history, then Budapest, Hungary, should be at the top of your list. Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is the perfect spot for a 2 to 3-day trip and is typically a short flight from most other countries in Europe. Between the stunning castles and Parliament Building, the delicious traditional Hungarian cuisine, and the unique nightlife, there is something for everyone.

If you are looking to see a few of the major landmarks and historical buildings, then you should start your day off heading to the Buda side of the city (Budapest is separated into the Buda and Pest side as the river Danube runs down the middle). The Buda side features the Castle District, including the Fisherman’s Bastion and The Church of Our Lady of Budapest, as well as the Buda Castle. It is a pretty short walk between the two areas, and there are remarkable views of the Pest side, including the Parliament Building, along the way. While you have to pay to enter the church and the castle, the Fisherman’s Bastion is free, just be prepared for some crowds, as everyone wants pictures of the view!

The Buda and Pest sides of the river are connected by the beautiful Chain Bridge. The bridge is a must-see on its own but, since you use it to walk between the two different sides of the city, you will be able to see it no matter what else you have decided to do.

The second side, Pest, is much larger, with more restaurants, bars, and other historical areas. There are also more options for lodging on the Pest side, which makes it easy to walk to dinner, drinks, or an early morning tour of the parliament building! Some must-sees on the Pest side include the infamous Parliament Building, St Stephen’s Basilica, the Thermal Baths, and the Shoes on the Danube Bank memorial. I would highly recommend booking a tour of the Parliament Building well ahead of time as they tend to sell out quickly, and it was one of the favorite activities of the trip. The other major sites, besides the Thermal Baths, are all within close walking distance to the Parliament Building and, if going in the morning, the streets are pretty calm which will give you the ability to take in the city before it gets too busy.

The most popular and favorite part of the trip was the night river cruise with unlimited drinks. This is the best way to see the Parliament Building, Buda Castle, and the rest of the city from afar while it is lit up at night. For around $20-25 USD it was the perfect after-dinner activity! If you are looking for something to do after the cruise, check out the Ruin bars which are cool unique pubs in old abandoned buildings located on the Pest side!

For food, Kata and Bohemtanya (traditional Hungarian food) are the best if anyone in the group has food allergies (some of the best gluten-free and dairy-free foods I have ever had!), and then Twentysix is great for drinks and small tapas in the afternoon.