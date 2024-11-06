This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This upcoming election can be a cause of huge anxiety, especially for college students who have to worry about their workload and the future of our nation. During this time I think it is important to acknowledge that it is okay to have a mix of emotions and feelings for the next few weeks. It is necessary to have patience with yourself as you work through a difficult time in our nation’s history. Some political figures say this election is one of the most divided and polarized our nation has seen. With everyone being entitled to their own opinion, it is very likely that you will meet someone with different views on campus. It is vital to have a respectful dialogue that can leave both sides feeling comfortable and not attacked. Over these next few weeks, we should all be trying to give each other grace as we adjust to the new President. It is also important to take time to pour back into yourself. Self-care such as extra skincare and watching your favorite show can help manage your stress. Being in tune with your present state can help when having conversations with people whose views differ from yours. Take time to relax and speak to those around you who can help, like the Counseling and Psychological services or other resources around campus. It can also be helpful to talk to those back home about how you are feeling, as they have known you for years and can understand where you are coming from.