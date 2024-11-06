This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I have spent the past two weeks trying to stay on top of my schoolwork while also being extremely sick. I had a midterm the first Friday we came back from break while I was feeling really sick. I had to do all my normal school work and studying even though I felt awful. There were a few times when I realized that the only way my studying would be productive was if I took a nap and a break. Some of my best tips for having to do schoolwork while dealing with sickness are taking necessary breaks, continuing to eat good meals, and going to bed at a regular time. Sometimes I would find myself forcing myself to continue doing work even though I had been working for hours and my brain was dead. I realized that I have to give my brain a break from doing the same thing for hours. Usually, when I am feeling sick this break would be taking a nap, but it could also be watching a show or spending time with friends.

Continuing to eat good meals is especially important when you are sick and have a lot of work to do. It’s important to have a balanced breakfast and to make sure you are eating things that will help you get better and give you energy. Lastly, making sure you go to bed at a normal time is extremely important. This is important for trying to get over your sickness and also for being able to study. If you stay up late studying you won’t remember the information as well and will cause you to be even more tired the next day which will affect your studying and won’t help you feel better.