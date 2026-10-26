A Match Made in Beauty: Beecee x Holy Cross

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Launched in September 2026, Beecee is a beauty brand focused on creating a simplified skin care line designed to leave skin feeling refreshed and glowing. Before formulating its products, Beecee evaluates ingredients across 23 health and safety endpoints. All of its formulas are also third-party tested, meaning they are independently evaluated. Before officially launching, Beecee built a community of more than 25,000 women through in-person pop-ups, its Take Beauty Back Tour, and social media. The brand currently has a combined following of 16,988 across TikTok and Instagram and 36 college ambassadors across the country.

This fall, HerCampus Holy Cross is excited to welcome junior Anna Henry as both Beecee’s first Holy Cross campus ambassador and a member of the HerCampus socials and events teams. As a co-article intern, I had the opportunity to speak with Anna about her experiences with both organizations and the upcoming collaborative event on campus.

Anna is part of Beecee’s first wave of college ambassadors since launching in September of 2026. She first discovered the startup through Instagram. The brand was gaining traction and Anna encountered an application to expand the Beecee community to college campuses. The opportunity to introduce Beecee to the Holy Cross community has allowed her to support a business that she genuinely believes in.

Anna explained that “women deserve better than vague ingredient labels”, and that “Beecee is working to make transparency the standard in beauty, not the exception”. She appreciates how the brand “prioritizes ingredient transparency, confidence, and genuine connection rather than just selling products.”

Anna also sought to find an organization whose values aligned with Beecee’s mission. This led her to HerCampus, which she joined because “it provides a creative space that empowers women to share their perspectives, collaborate, and build meaningful connections on campus”. Through HerCampus, members gain real-world experience, from event budgeting and financial literacy practice, to collaboration with outside organizations.

On Tuesday, November 10th, HerCampus will join with Beecee to host an event featuring product sampling stations, giveaways, live music, pizza, cookies, a draw-yourself wall, a DIY scrub station, and magazines. The event will offer students the opportunity to explore Beecee’s products while connecting with other members of the campus community.

Anna emphasized the collaborative effort behind the program, explaining, “the goal of this event is to have each HerCampus team play a major role, and they are all doing so!” The writing team is creating a ‘zine’ with members’ articles to support Beecee’s message that knowledge is power. The social media team is promoting the event in ways that align with both organizations. The events team is ensuring that the affair stays within budget. With the date approaching, Anna shared more about her experience as a Beecee ambassador, her favorite products, and what she hopes Holy Cross students will take away from the collaboration.

Question: How would you describe the Beecee community?

As part of a small cohort, Anna has enjoyed getting to know the other members and looks forward to maintaining those connections after the program ends. She described the community as one “centered around connecting women who share an interest in clean beauty, entrepreneurship, and making meaningful change”.

Question: What has your experience with Beecee been like so far? Which products have you tried, and what are your favorites?

As an ambassador, Anna has had the opportunity to learn more about marketing, sales, and community outreach while exploring Beecee’s product line. The brand currently offers the Everything Balm, Superfine Mist, Dewy Cream, and Lip Jelly Gloss. Her favorites include the “Everything Balm for its versatility and the Watermelon Sugar Lip Jelly Gloss for its shine and taste”. Anna also incorporates Beecee products into her morning and evening routines. She particularly enjoys the brand’s bar soap, which features an exfoliating container and leaves her skin feeling clean and moisturized. She also uses the mist throughout the day to maintain a dewy look, even over makeup.

Question: What does your role as an ambassador look like?

Anna creates social media content that aligns with Beecee’s brand identity, showing how its products can fit seamlessly into a busy college student’s lifestyle. After using Beecee products for the past month, she has found that her skin care routine has become simpler. Her responsibilities also include “introducing Beecee to students, educating [her] peers on clean beauty, and organizing an on-campus event that opens the floor to anyone who is curious to learn more”. Education is an important part of Beecee’s mission, as the brand believes that knowledge is power. In addition to creating content and selling products, Anna has gained firsthand experience in marketing and sales. She has also attended meetings with Beecee’s founders, Gregg and Phebe, where she has learned more about company priorities.

Question: What are you most proud of about your experience working with Beecee?

Anna finds it rewarding to help build a brand from the ground up while gaining hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and marketing. As an aspiring entrepreneur herself, she hopes to apply what she has learned through the program to products of her own one day. She is especially grateful for the creative freedom Beecee has given her when developing promotional materials. Through this experience, she has gained a better understanding of social media marketing and how different types of content contribute to growth, sales, and brand awareness.

Question: What are you most excited about regarding the event you’re hosting?

Since much of Anna’s work with Beecee has involved social media promotion, she looks forward to “giving students the opportunity to try the products firsthand, learn more about their ingredients, and connect with one another in a fun, welcoming environment”. She emphasizes that “the media can help familiarize people with the idea, but once they try the products themselves and experience the community that Beecee brings together, it will really create an impact”.

Question: Why should students attend and what do you hope they take away from the experience?

Anna encourages all Holy Cross students to take advantage of this free opportunity to try Beecee’s products firsthand and connect with the community behind the brand. She hopes attendees will experience the energy behind Beecee’s mission and learn more about the clean beauty movement. Anna aims to have students “leave feeling inspired and empowered with a better understanding of what goes into the products they use every day, along with practical, natural ways to make clean beauty part of their busy lives”. She also wants students to feel confident in their choices and more open to trying new merchandise. With convenient, on-the-go packaging, Beecee’s products are designed to fit into students’ everyday routines. Ultimately, she hopes attendees leave with greater knowledge and confidence.

Question: What made you feel that partnering with Her Campus would be a good fit, and how do the two groups align?

Anna reflects on how Beecee and Her Campus share a commitment to empowering young women, amplifying their voices, and creating genuine connections. She recognizes that both organizations “value community building, making the partnership a natural fit”. Through this collaboration, Beecee and Her Campus hope to create more than just a beauty event. By bringing students together to explore clean beauty, share ideas, and connect with one another, Anna hopes to leave the Holy Cross community feeling “informed, confident, and empowered”.