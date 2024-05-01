This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Reflecting back on my freshman year there is no shortage of things that I wish I could tell myself back in August. It feels so strange to say myself because it truly feels like such a different, far away version of myself. I remember being absolutely terrified to leave the school I had been at for 14 years, and start entirely brand new. I remember crying when I was leaving my parents and siblings on move in day, and multiple moments the first week where all I wanted to do was go home.

It’s safe to say that things have changed drastically since then; so if I could talk to the girl who was so scared to start college, I would tell her this:

You will meet your absolute favorite people this year. That random roommate that you’re really scared to meet? We can’t imagine life without her and are going to room together for four years. Remember seeing people with these big friend groups that they are always with? You have one. They’re the best people and you spend every day laughing with them.

You’re going to change a lot, and it can feel scary. There will be moments where you realize you are becoming a different person than you were when you started here. That’s good, and that’s supposed to happen.

You’re going to miss home some nights. That doesn’t mean that this isn’t where you are supposed to be, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t happy here. Sometimes you just need to miss mom or showering without shoes on.

You don’t have to do it all. There will be days when you’re sick and can’t make it to class. There will be days you have to say no to going out with friends because you just need a night to yourself. That’s okay, you can’t do it all.

The year goes by SO fast. Before you know it it will be fall break, then Christmas, then spring break. All of a sudden you’re planning to move your stuff out and back home, and guess what… you don’t want to leave. The place that you were so scared to come to and start your new life you now can’t imagine leaving, and you’re already looking forward to move-in day in the fall. So to the incoming college freshman that is terrified for this new change. I promise you will be okay. You will find your people, and your place; and you will have the best time in the process.