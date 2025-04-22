This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I am sitting in a classroom at 9pm trying to get ahead on work for the week. I decided to quickly glance at one of my class’s syllabus and realized I only have 4 more classes left. It is crazy to me that my freshman year, which seemed so foreign to me not that long ago, is almost over.

4 more classes and then that’s it…

4 more.

It’s hard to process that in a month I will be home, in my own room, with none of my college friends around. It’s almost like I am traveling back in time to my senior year as my bedroom stays unchanged capturing all the senior year moments.

I will go back to driving around in my car, staying out late, and hanging out with my high school friends; catching up on everything they did over the school year. It is such an exciting but weird feeling to comprehend.

I am also excited to spend this summer with my family. Being in college has made me appreciate my family so much more than I ever thought I was possible. I never realized how supportive and reliant they are. I am so thankful for them because they made this college transition so much easier with their various facetimes and phone calls. Over the summer, I will spend as much time with them as possible because before I know it, I will be back on campus doing it all over again.

I advise everyone to just take a moment and think about all the great people in your lives. You never realize how great they are until you’re the one moved away.