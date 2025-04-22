Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I am sitting in a classroom at 9pm trying to get ahead on work for the week. I decided to quickly glance at one of my class’s syllabus and realized I only have 4 more classes left. It is crazy to me that my freshman year, which seemed so foreign to me not that long ago, is almost over.

4 more classes and then that’s it…

4 more.

It’s hard to process that in a month I will be home, in my own room, with none of my college friends around. It’s almost like I am traveling back in time to my senior year as my bedroom stays unchanged capturing all the senior year moments. 

I will go back to driving around in my car, staying out late, and hanging out with my high school friends; catching up on everything they did over the school year. It is such an exciting but weird feeling to comprehend. 

I am also excited to spend this summer with my family. Being in college has made me appreciate my family so much more than I ever thought I was possible. I never realized how supportive and reliant they are. I am so thankful for them because they made this college transition so much easier with their various facetimes and phone calls. Over the summer, I will spend as much time with them as possible because before I know it, I will be back on campus doing it all over again. 

I advise everyone to just take a moment and think about all the great people in your lives. You never realize how great they are until you’re the one moved away. 

Mia Simpson

Holy Cross '28

My name is Mia Simpson and I am currently a freshman at the College of Holy Cross. I originally grew up outside of Philadelphia in a small town called Radnor. My academic interests are mainly English and History. Later in life I am considering going into the field of business pursuing communications or marketing. One thing about me is that I absolutely love to be active and move my body. I love going to the gym, doing pilates, or just going on a run or walk. I found moving my body each day helps clear my mind and help me feel refreshed for the rest of the day. This is something essential I incorporate each day. Another activity I enjoy doing is cooking and baking. I love finding recipes online and making them for my family and friends. I will always put on music while I make the recipe to make it even more enjoyable. I decided to join Her Campus because I have always loved expressing my emotions and feelings through writing. Learning that I am able to express them in an artistic and structured way really spoke to me on a personal level because now I can publish my writing for other people to see. I also love the sense of community it creates due to the various group meetings filled with fun activities throughout the year and the supportive online community. I hope that by joining Her Campus I will learn more about myself through my writing as well as learning new writing techniques to improve my overall writing. I also hope I can express myself through my writing portions so people can learn more about me and my personal feelings and beliefs. I hope by expressing my true self and interests it will inspire others to try out some of my interests for themselves.