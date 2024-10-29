This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Recently, I have been trying to be more conscious of what I am consuming on social media. I realized that while we hear so much about the negative effects of social media on our mental health, there had to be some ways that it could be positive. I started by going through and “decluttering” my following list. I realized during this process that there are some accounts I really love following that definitely can help put a more positive spin on your Instagram feed. So here are three accounts that you should click follow for:

@good

In a world where our media is filled with negative, hateful, sometimes scary news; Good tries to send some good news your way. Posting quick updates about some of the positive things happening in our world can be a nice reminder when doing your daily scroll.

@gfda.co

This account brings some motivation to my days and often serves as a reminder that maybe it’s time to get to work on that paper instead of endlessly scrolling.

@girlboss

Girlboss posts everything from professional tips and tricks and advice from CEOs to funny memes about burnout and office crushes. Definitely a great account for young professionals to follow.