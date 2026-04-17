Your Guide to the Perfect Canadian Cottage Getaway (Heated Rivalry Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has watched Heated Rivalry multiple times and is currently in the middle of the book series, visiting Canada, where the majority of the action takes place, is on my bucket list. In episode six of the widely popular series, the audience takes a trip to Shane Hollander’s picturesque Canadian cottage on the water. This is located in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, near Montreal. Since the show’s rise in popularity, the cottage they used to film in is now available to rent on Airbnb. While fans are clamoring to get bookings at the cottage (that is really more like a mansion), it is now sold out until 2028, so it’s quite literally almost impossible to stay there. There are many other cottages in this region, so you can still get a fun Canadian cottage experience. Here are some other options in the same region, if you wanna vacation like Shane himself.

This first property is very picturesque and has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property features an outdoor hot tub and lake views. There is also a barrel sauna, a pool table, and all the necessities for having an outdoor BBQ. In addition, there is an outdoor fire pit, and the property has many large windows for natural light. It’s located in Sainte-Marcelline-De-Kildare, only an hour from Montreal, and is perfect if you want to go into the city for a day but escape it at night.

$2,373 for 6 nights

This next property is located on the riverfront of the Assumption River and can accommodate up to 20 guests. It has many exciting spa-like amenities, including jacuzzis, saunas, outdoor showers, swimming pools, and fireplaces. They also have add-ons for massage therapy and a private chef. This place is less designed for couples and more designed for gatherings with family and friends. There are many sports facilities on the property for relaxation, including hammocks, hanging nets, and giant cushions. This property is definitely a luxury stay, and will make you feel like you are staying in the woods.

$3,468 for 6 nights

Another property on the Assumption River, this home offers beautiful mountain views, a large hot tub, and a home theater. It’s just one hour from Montreal, and minutes away from skiing. This place also has direct access to the river for paddleboarding and kayaking. There is also a beautiful balcony for dining and barbecuing.

$1,286 for 6 nights

This property is a waterfront eco-friendly chalet, located on the Assumption River. It is 20 minutes from a ski resort and offers a hot tub, a dry sauna, a steam bath, and several relaxation areas. It has private floating docks, two kayaks, and canoes for water activities, and several waterfalls nearby. There are also many hiking trails in the region, along with year-round activities such as food tours and mountain biking. There is even an ice festival during the winter months.

$2,558 for 6 nights

This chalet is located on the waterfront and has many windows for views of the lake and the surrounding nature. It has a kitchen, a living room with a large fireplace, and a Zen area. This property also has a fireplace, a beach, a dock, and boats.

6-day stay: $2,282

While these beautiful homes are not Shane Hollander’s, they offer an escape from the hustle and bustle just like Shane’s cottage did for him and Ilya. Hopefully, this inspires you to plan your next getaway to Canada, and maybe stay in one of these properties if it calls to you!