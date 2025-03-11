This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Yellowjackets, the gripping survival thriller that has captivated audiences since its debut, returned for its third season on February 14, 2025, with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Now, almost a month later, the series continues to intertwine the past and the present. With a new episode every Friday, viewers witness the almost supernatural experiences of a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996. It then flashes forward in time to show the complex lives of the survivors in the present day.

Plot

Season 3 delves deeper into the psychological and physical challenges faced by the survivors. In the 1996 timeline, the aftermath of last season forces the group to confront the brutal realities of survival. Tensions escalate as leadership dynamics shift, causing even more problems within the group.

In the present day, the survivors continue to deal with personal demons and unresolved traumas. Each new episode serves as a catalyst for further issues within the group, but it is impossible for them to stay away from their past.

What is about to happen?

The cast continues to deliver compelling performances that bring depth to their characters’ evolving stories. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, Sophie Nélisse, who portrays Teen Shauna, hinted at significant character departures and the introduction of new faces this season, indicating that the narrative stakes are higher than ever.

Christina Ricci’s portrayal of Misty continues to be a standout, making her a fan favorite in the present day storyline. In an Elle interview, she describes this season as the most thrilling yet, filled with unexpected twists and character deaths.

Viewers may think they know what this season has in store for them, but cast members say otherwise.

What people have to say about it so far

The initial episodes of Season 3 have gained mixed reviews. Some viewers and critics are frustrated over a “slow start”, while others are simply intrigued by the unfolding mysteries and character developments. Social media has blown up with theories and edits, comment sections full of back-and-forth discussion about the show. Although some prefer the past storyline as opposed to the present day, both or continually up for discussion as each new episode drops. The show’s ability to balance horror elements with deep psychological exploration remains a focal point of discussion among everyone.

Where you can watch

Similarly to past season, season 3 will comprise of ten episodes in total. New episodes premiere every Friday at 12 a.m. ET on Paramount+ with Showtime and air on Showtime’s channel every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The season is set to conclude on April 11, 2025.

As Yellowjackets Season 3 unfolds, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration of the characters’ psyches, heightened tensions and unforeseen twists that challenge the boundaries of survival and sanity. The series continues to masterfully blend past and present narratives, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as they unravel the dark secrets that bind the Yellowjackets together.