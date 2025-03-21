This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

From historical fiction to true crime, this list is a compilation of books to read throughout the year in the theme of Women’s history month. Let’s support these women author’s and their dedication to their crafts, along with the stories they wrote to explore resilience, empathy, and entertainment.

Historical Fiction

Daughters of Shandong by Eve J. Chung

Goodreads Choice Award – Nominee for Readers’ Favorite Debut Novel 2024

An extraordinary novel, based on the author’s own family story, delving into the escape of a mother and four daughters into Taiwan, as the Communist Revolution sweeps through China. In 1948, the communist revolution sweeps through the countryside of China. Though in rural Shandong, the wealthy Angs are more concerned with the lack of an heir. Though as the Communist army closes in, the household flees leaving behind the mother and four daughters, whose only failures were not being born a boy. As they are punished for the Ang family’s treacherous actions, they plot on escaping and confronting the family that left them behind to die. As they make their way to Taiwan, they break the boundaries of their old life and reclaim their story. This powerful story illustrates the resilience of women and children, as they make sacrifices to survive in a war-torn country.

Coming Home by Rosamunde Pilcher

An intersection for readers who love historical fiction and romance. Set before WWII, this story explores the world as it morphs from pre-war to the turbulent war years, as a young woman grapples to come of age and grips love and sadness, as she returns home. Beginning in 1935, Judith Dunbar attends Saint Ursula, a British boarding school, while her mom and baby sister take off to join her father in Singapore. Though her friendship with Loveday Carey-Lewis takes her mind off of the lingering hurt, while teaching her the intricacies of the privileged British aristorcracy. As the war creeps forward, it tears Judith away from everything she has known and sets her on a path to learn new lessons of courage and love.

Horror

Midnight Rooms by Donya Coles

In the world of Victorian England with supernatural undertones, Orabella Mumthrope, an orphaned daughter with no fortune or connection, is approached by her Uncle and stranger Elias Blakersby for her hand in marriage. In her new married life at Korringhill Manor, there is a darkness that seeps into every room, as secrets beg to escape out into the open. This darkness engulfs her and pushes her to question her dreams and reality. Her only constant question she asks herself is how long until she is lost forever in this limbo?

Silver Nitrate by Silver Moreno-Garcia

Goodreads Choice Award – Nominee for Readers’ Favorite Horror 2023

From the New York Times bestselling authors of The Daughter of Doctor Moreau and Mexican Gothic comes a dark thriller that blends Mexican horror movies and Nazi occultism. Montserrat, a talented sound editor, is trying to establish herself in ‘90s Mexico City, while trying to convince her best friend, Tristán, that she’s been in love with him since childhood. Tristán’s new neighbor is a cult horror director, Abel Urueta, who claims that his never finished magic film cursed him and his future success. As the trio work to unravel this curse, they find that some mysteries are better left unresolved.

Fantasy

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Goodreads Choice Award – Nominee for Readers’ Favorite Fantasy 2020

France, 1714: Addie LaRue, in a moment of desperation, bargains to live forever, but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. As she travels around the world, she realizes how she longs to leave a mark on the world. Nearly 300 years later, Addie stumbles across a young man in a bookstore who suddenly remembers her name.

Mystery

Broadway Butterfly by Sara DiVello

Set in Manhattan, 1923, flapper Dot King is found dead in her Midtown apartment with a bottle of chloroform and jewels missing. As her murder hits the headline, Daily News crime reporter, Julia Harpman scrambles to tell the public the truth behind King’s untimely demise, while her investigation is adding fuel to the already skittish politicians looking to evade the blame. As she slowly ventures deep into Broadway’s glittery lights and the corrupt underbelly of the country’ most powerful men, she uncovers secrets that might lead to her own downfall and steals the spotlight away from the murder.

