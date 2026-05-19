Why You Should Go Greek In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a commuter student, my first semester of college was rough. I was having trouble making friends and I felt that I hadn’t found my place at Hofstra. During my spring semester of freshman year, I decided to go through sorority recruitment and I quickly saw how things were turning around for me.

I have just graduated a few days ago and as I look back at my time at Hofstra, I can easily say that joining my sorority was the best decision I made during my time in college.

Here are just some of the many reasons why you should think about going Greek!

You Make Friends

This one is a no brainer, but joining a sorority has allowed me to create many friendships! I know there is the cliché of girls saying, “my sorority sisters are my friends for life” or “these girls are going to be my bridesmaids” – but I am here to tell you that that is completely true. Each of the girls I have gotten close with during my time in my sorority are my best friends and are people that I know will be in my life forever.

Philanthropy & Community Service Opportunities

All Greek organizations have philanthropies they support and community service events they participate in. During my time in my sorority, I completed over 40 hours of community service. Not only did I get to participate in my organization’s philanthropy events such as a spelling bee or a heated dodgeball competition, but I also got to participate in the philanthropy events of other organizations on campus. Getting to collaborate with other organizations also allows you to make friends with other people who are in Greek life!

Academic Opportunities

Going Greek can provide you with many academic opportunities. There can be other people in your organization who are the same major as you or they may have a connection to someone who can help you with your classes or in the future. Additionally, my sorority also held academic workshops, such as interview preparation and resume building. That’s pretty awesome and beneficial!

Fun Events

There’s no hiding that going Greek means you’ll get to participate in many fun events. Whether it’s sisterhood bonding events, going to formal, Greek Week, or mixing with other fraternities and sororities, these are some of the events that you’ll always remember.

Recruitment

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Some of my favorite memories of being in my sorority are from recruitment. Each semester we welcome a new class of sisters, and getting to be a part of the process that welcomes each of these girls into our sisterhood was always special to me.

Getting Involved

As a commuter, when my classes were over for the day during my first semester, I would just go home. This may sound nice, but it was a really lonely cycle. Going Greek did in fact fill up my calendar, but getting involved was the best decision I made. At the end of the day, I was going home excited for the next day and I was no longer lonely.

Leadership Opportunities

Going Greek can provide you with many leadership opportunities. You can hold a very important Leadership position such as President, or you can hold a semesterly position on the General Board, such as Alumnae Programming. (My position for 3 years!) These positions are not only great resume builders, but they also grow your leadership skills.

Sense of Community

I really began to feel that I belonged at Hofstra after I joined my sorority. It would always put a smile on my face when I would see my sisters around campus and when they would excitedly wave hello. There’s also something really special about being out and about and seeing people you don’t know also wearing your sorority’s letters.

Mentorship

One of the greatest things about going Greek is the mentorship. Whether it is your Big, Grand Big, or other alumni of the sorority, there will be many people who can guide you during your time in the sorority and well after. It’s also super special when the day comes that you get to be the Big and you get to guide your own Little and the newest members of your sorority.

Senior Traditions

This year, I was lucky enough to participate in all of my sorority’s senior traditions, from senior sunset, to senior brunch, and our annual Roast & Toast senior sendoff event. As bittersweet as these events were, it was really great to be able to participate in these traditions and reminisce about the last three years.

I know I say it a lot, but joining my sorority was the best decision I made during my time in undergrad. Deciding to go Greek can be a scary thought, but I promise you that you won’t regret it!