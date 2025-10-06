Who is the New Cast on the 51st Season of SNL?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” starting, that means that a new set of cast members are on their way to the studio in Rockefeller Center. This past Saturday, five new comedians were introduced on the big screen. Before they entered this big step in their careers, they all already have done some pretty substantial work in the industry. Here’s a quick introduction of these new SNL stars.

Tommy Brennan: Brennan is a 31-year-old stand-up comic born in St. Paul, Minnesota. He made his big break at the “Just For Laughs” Comedy Festival in 2023 as one of their “New Faces”. Since then, he has gone on tour and has opened for comedians such as Nikki Glaser, Taylor Tomlinson and Louie Anderson. He also recently made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past June, prior to his SNL cast announcement. Additionally, he is the co-host of the podcast “Roommates-in-Law”; which he hosts with another comedian named Tim Smith.

Jeremy Culhane: Culhane is a 33-year-old comedian from Los Angeles, California. He is known for his contributions to the “Upright Citizens Brigade” and has written for episodes of popular TV shows, such as “Sex Lives of College Girls” and “American Vandal”. He is also known for his appearances on the hit network “Dropout”, previously known as “CollegeHumor”, which is a comedy centered subscription service that features many comedians in different shows, most of which are competition based.

Ben Marshall: Marshall is a 30-year-old comedian from Savannah, Georgia. He’s known for his work in the group “Please Don’t Destroy”, with Martin Herlihy and John Higgins. “Please Don’t Destroy” produces sketch comedy videos which were previously featured on Saturday Night Live from 2021 up until his new season. On the show, they would include the host of the night into their packages. The group is still together and just finished up their summer tour. Now Marshall has been moved on to be an actual cast member of the show.

Kam Patterson: Patterson is a 29-year-old comedian and actor from Orlando, Florida. He is well known for being a regular on the “Kill Tony” podcast, which features a variety of comedians who are tasked to do a minute of stand-up in front of a panel of more well-known comedians. He is also set to be seen in the new comedy movie, “72 Hours”, starring Kevin Hart, along with other SNL cast-mates Marcello Hernández and Ben Marshall. Patterson is currently on tour until mid January, which has shows all across the nation.

Veronika Slowikowska: Slowikowska is a 29-year-old comedian and actress from Barrie, Canada. She gained her fame from growing a following on TikTok and Instagram, where she routinely posts short-form sketch comedy videos. She also has featured roles in episodes of shows, including “Tires” and “What We Do In The Shadows”, and is the main character in the show “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker”.

The first episode aired this past Saturday and all of the new cast members had their first roles in the episode, specifically Jeremy Culhane being the first line in the entire episode and Kam Patterson being featured on Weekend Update. As this season continues, it will be exciting to see how these new members will continue to be featured in this iconic series.