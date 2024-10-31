This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Photo from H.O.L.A meeting 2024. // Photo courtesy of Denivia Rivera.

With Hofstra University being a predominantly white institution, some students of color feel underrepresented despite available clubs and organizations. New initiatives by the university and the efforts of organizations may offer hope for Latin students.

Hofstra’s Organization of Latin Americans, or H.O.L.A, is the main organization on campus for Latin students. The club plans activities and events for Latin students to engage with one another and find a community.

Cristopher Caba, sophomore television film major at Hofstra University, joined H.O.L.A as a student who moved from the Dominican Republic. “Coming from a different country and facing differences, I think that H.O.L.A has been a good way to feel like home,” said Caba.

Lexmia Ozuna, senior television film major at Hofstra University, is the events manager for H.O.L.A. “H.O.L.A is very welcoming and inviting and is not limited to just Latin American students,” said Ozuna. “We have our arms open for anyone who wants to come”.

While H.O.L.A is a resource for Latin students, some have expressed a lack of representation on campus overall.

Ozuna expressed a desire for more year-round support for Latin students on campus. “I think Hofstra can try to give more support other than just for Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Ozuna. “They can provide more advocacy for events and important holidays that are significant to Latin culture.”

One effort Hofstra is working toward to further support Latin students is becoming a Hispanic Serving Institution.

Hofstra’s Vice President for Equity and Inclusion, Cornell Craig, explained how the university would achieve the title of an HSI. “We’re looking to get the percentage of undergraduate students to 25% who identify as Hispanic or Latino,” said Craig. “We’re right around 18% now”.

Hofstra becoming a Hispanic Serving Institution would provide new benefits and opportunities for Latin students. “We would be available as a Hispanic Serving Institution for more federal grants and money,” said Craig. “That would be beneficial to the university and to better serve our students.”

Cornell Craig also spoke about future plans for Hofstra’s admission office to better serve Latin students and their families. “We’re looking at having Spanish and English brochures and information,” said Craig. “Also having admission officers who are bilingual and can speak to not only students, but families”.

Introducing new language accessibilities for the admissions office would provide representation and support for Latin students.

Hofstra is also working towards having a more diverse set of faculty to provide representation for students of color.

Associate Director of Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion, Hugo Morales, speaks about the positive impact he has on students as a Latino faculty member. “I bring my culture into everything I do, with sayings from my family, to food and music,” said Morales. “My family is from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico so the Caribbean culture is how we can connect with different people with different identities.”

Having faculty members on campus who share the same culture or identity as students creates a safe environment for students and often leads to open conversations.

Morales spoke about how the office of Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion works to serve students and meet their needs. “If our students are feeling a certain way, let us know,” said Morales. “We work to address or build programs around the issues they’re facing”.

In order for Hofstra to provide better representation for the Latin community on campus, faculty and staff need to continue to serve students. This representation can assist students in finding a place they feel comfortable.

H.O.L.A’s Events Manager, Lexmia Ozuna, spoke about the importance of being able to find a community in college. “It’s important when you’re moving away from home and leaving your family and culture to find a community,” said Ozuna. “In this new environment you don’t want to feel lost in the sense of who you are and who you’re becoming”.

H.O.L.A continues to provide students with a community and host events that embrace Latino culture on Hofstra’s campus.