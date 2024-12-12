This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Domingo has been taking the internet by storm – but who is Domingo?

Domingo is a character from recent comedy sketches on Saturday Night Live. On the SNL episode that aired October 12th, there was a sketch titled “Bridesmaid Speech,” that ultimately went viral on social media.

The sketch is about four bridesmaids – one being played by the episode’s host, Ariana Grande – singing a song to the bride, Kelsey, recapping their bachelorette trip. It’s hilarious hearing the bridesmaids sing off-key as they recap the trip, and the song they’re singing being a spoof of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” makes it even funnier.

As the bridesmaid’s sing the song they wrote, it is revealed that on the bachelorette trip Kelsey cheated on her now-husband, Matt, with a guy named Domingo. Matt shares his concerns with Kelsey about her potentially cheating on him, and she tells Matt that Domingo is “in the past.”

Domingo, played by fan-favorite SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez, then appears saying, “Kelsey, I’m here.” Domingo then gets his own verse in the song, where he does in-fact confirm that he and Kelsey hooked up. The opening line of Domingo’s verse, “Hey, Matt. Came all this way, had to explain. Direct from Domingo,” blew up on Tik Tok, making Domingo blow up as well.

SNL saw the opportunity they had to keep the Domingo character going, and they did. On the SNL episode that aired November 16th, there was a sketch titled “Babymoon” that once again featured the bridesmaids, (this time one of the bridesmaids was the episode’s host and musical guest, Charli XCX), Kelsey, Matt, and of course, Domingo.

In this sketch, it’s Kelsey and Matt’s baby shower. To celebrate, Kelsey’s best friends prepared another song for her about the babymoon trip the girls took to Miami, and this time the song is a spoof of Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!”

In the song, it’s revealed that not only has Kelsey been in contact with Domingo since her bachelorette party, but Domingo is the father of one of her unborn twins!

Matt is completely outraged and asks Kelsey, “When was the last time you saw Domingo?” Domingo then appears and says, “It is today.” Domingo then gets his own verse of the song and shares that he and Matt are both going to be daddies, and they can co-parent together in Miami.

The Domingo fun doesn’t end here! November 17th, the night after the “Babymoon” sketch, Domingo found himself at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Los Angeles!

Each night on her Short ‘N Sweet Tour, Carpenter “arrests” a concert-goer for “being too hot.” When it was time for this segment of her show, Hernandez, playing Domingo, appeared on the jumbo screen and said, “Sabrina, I’m here.”

Carpenter and Domingo go back and forth, and Carpenter then asked Domingo, “Is there anything you wanna say before I arrest you, Domingo?” The crowd went wild as Domingo recited his viral line from the original SNL skit, “Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo.”

It’s safe to say that SNL won’t be getting rid of Domingo any time soon. Where do you think we’ll see Domingo next?