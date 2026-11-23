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Whenever I’m at a party, an event or even in class, I’m usually taking pictures or videos. I’m so obsessed with creating memories I could look back at in the future, I refuse to live in the present.

This age is so hard because with a simple 15-second video, social media users can become multi-millionaires. An Instagram story, a TikTok video, a Facebook post can all change the course of someone’s life completely. Why would I not want to record every single day to try and go viral?

This summer, I really focused on growing my social media audience. I posted videos of myself running to Marshalls or hiking with my boyfriend. I was so determined to be “relatable,” I lost sight of the fact that I have a ten-year-old brother who is getting older or that I’m in my last college year. Social media had me completely engrossed in showing off my life and taking digital memories I could hold onto for a long time.

Although I’ve gained a little perspective, I’m still trying to find the balance between what memories need to be video-taped and what memories can live in my head.

My family and I recently moved to Florida from Connecticut, a 20-hour drive that was filled with nothing but audiobooks and music. My mom and I – in a separate car than my dad and brother – decided to “vlog,” video-blog, our trip. Every hour, we stopped, talked to the camera and laughed about how we decided to up and move down the east coast. I genuinely think this was a fantastic use of the digital era. What could have been just a boring road trip turned into a game of updating our make-believe fans every hour. I honestly probably would not remember grabbing sunflower seeds and an Alani at the gas station in South Carolina; however, with my TikTok video posted, I have a video I can always go back and watch.

Towards the end of our roadtrip, we stopped and visited Epcot for one day. I arrived with the intention of recording our day, showing all the foods we tried at the Food and Wine Festival and living in my phone rather than the moment. I recorded one clip of the Epcot ball before I gained a little perspective and put my phone away. I realized I was in Disney, as a 20-year-old college student, with my mom, dad and baby brother – the internet doesn’t need to share my memories.

We walked around the countries, tried international foods and attempted to ride every Epcot attraction. It was fun. We laughed, skipped around and danced in the rain. Granted, we took a few pictures of course, but it was nice to live in the moment as a family rather than show off for fake audiences.

I hope as our generation emphasizes healthy habits, we can slowly begin to loosen ties with social media use. I don’t think we should get rid of it forever, but create a better balance between our digital world and our real one.