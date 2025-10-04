When Did Glasses Get So Hot?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

HOW NERDY ATTRIBUTES HAVE gone FROM ZERO TO HERO IN THE PAST FORTY YEARS

Ever notice how in those cheesy chick-flicks from the 90’s and 2000’s, the stereotypical nerd characters are constantly belittled and ignored by their peers unless they undergo some sort of “transformation” that is literally just them removing their glasses? It’s kind of crazy to think that back then, two pieces of glass on your face could impact your appearance – and consequently, your reputation – that greatly.

Now, you can find countless videos that have gone viral on TikTok or Instagram where the content creators are wearing glasses, and there are hundreds of comments from users calling them hot. In movies and shows today, the characters made to fit into the “nerd” archetype get more positive attention than ever before. What used to be considered “off-putting” or “geeky” has become much more normalized, and even appealing to other people. So what changed?

Movies made between the 80’s and the 2000’s intentionally pushed out the message that ridding yourself of glasses and other nerdy articles of clothing would better your social standing. Take Eunice from She’s The Man (2006): her flirty behavior with Duke appeared almost creepy because of her appearance. Olivia, on the other hand, was conventionally attractive at the time (A.K.A. she didn’t wear glasses or headgear), so she was able to act the same way and come off as more seductive. In She’s All That (1999), Zack asks Laney, “You ever think about contacts?” implying that she would be prettier if she stopped wearing her glasses. This implication stretches further yet when Laney goes to school later in the movie not wearing her glasses, and the other students show her much more support and attention than they previously had. Nothing else about her face had changed, but to the other kids Laney was a whole new person. Even Superman had his fair share of hecklers until his thick specs and briefcase were replaced with his smoke-show supersuit.

She’s All That (1999)

Thankfully, society’s attitude towards “nerds” and glasses has not only improved, but transposed. Glasses have been labeled as “the most attractive thing a person can wear” according to various TikTok posts – complete opposite of what Zack told Laney 26 years ago! Additionally, people who participate in activities that used to be nerdy, such as gaming and reading, are now favored and even romanticized. (BookTok, anyone?)

Movies and shows still portray awkward, nerdy characters; the only difference is that fans are now more attracted to them instead of the other, more conventionally attractive ones. If To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before came out 30 years ago, the John Ambrose fanbase simply would not exist. It is the newfound attraction to nerdy personalities that allow him to have a place next to Lara Jean’s beloved Peter Kavinsky. Spencer Reid from Criminal Minds (2005) and Robbie Shapiro from Victorious (2010) have also noticeably increased in popularity, with many preferring them over the other men that were actually built around the male beauty standards at the time these shows came out. Even in shows, the treatment of “nerds” has changed; in Cobra Kai (2018), science-nerd Demetri and mean-girl Yasmine are in a relationship for most of the series, and she ends up liking him without trying to turn him into someone else.

The subjects of movies and shows themselves have also felt a turn. There has been a sizable decrease in the production of movies centered around sports and jocks, and and increasing emphasis on unique, unconventional personalities. Dinner in America (2022) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012) both revolve around stereotypically “weird” characters and have received significant praise in the past couple of years.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

So here’s the big question: why are glasses hot now?

Because glasses were known to be worn by people who acted nerdy, they subconsciously became linked to intelligence and competence. Back then, smarts were not pushed out and praised by the media like social popularity and beauty were. In a world like today that is lived primarily behind a screen, people can sometimes lack maturity, deep thinking, and empathy; it’s no wonder so many people find themselves drawn to these virtues more than they used to be.

There is also a greater variety of designs and shapes for glasses nowadays. Most pairs of glasses seen in older movies were black and bulky (maybe there was even some tape on the bridge), but they can now be used as a form of expression for some people. Since there is more customization, the shape and color of a pair of glasses can reflect someone’s personality, and that in itself can be very attractive. Glasses can also, however, be considered an “effortless” look, alongside lounge wear and, if you’re a girl, a messy bun. This sort of cozy fashion is heavily favored and seen as attractive by many.

Minimalist or maximalist, people have eyes for glasses more than they used to (pun intended!). The promotion of nerdy interests and behaviors has simultaneously promoted authenticity and non-conformity, which is so desperately needed in a world that is slowly being lost to uniformity. Who knows, maybe the next big movie will star a jock who gets the girl after transforming into a nerd. Where’s Gil Junger when we need him?