Ways To Give Your Room New Life For The Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

With the new semester it is easy to start to feel like you want to give your dorm a little refresh inorder to give your room a little more life and personality. Here are some easy and cheap ways to give your room the refresh that it needs.

During the spring semester specifically it is easy to feel a bit more homesick. Try getting some photos printed of family members and friends from back home from the local convenience store or even get some printed using the print dollar you have through the school this year. This will help to remind you that you are loved and of all the people back home who are cheering you on.

Another great idea is to get a canvas and some acrylic paint and paint a fun canvas that inspires you or makes you feel good. You can write anything on these canvases from a great quote to something that you are obsessed with at the moment. Something that inspires you.

Something that might also work is moving around your furniture in your dorm. Sometimes just switching your dresser and desk around can make a space feel brand new.

A free thing that can help brighten up your space is to open your blinds every morning. It is easy to keep them closed 24/7. However with your binds open, you can raise serotonin which will ultimately make you feel happier in your room and make you dread going to your room less.

With spring around the corner, there is also no time like the present to get a cute bouquet of flowers during your weekly grocery shopping. This can make a huge difference to your outlook on your room and is just a super positive thing to get in the habit of doing for yourself every week or every other.

If none of these work and you are willing to spend a little more money perhaps a new bright color rug or confider is more your speed. Sometimes changing the color scheme of your room can completely make it seem like a different room.

Lastly, it always makes you feel better about your space when it is tidy. Spend 5 to 10 minutes at the end of every night to make sure everything is in its proper place and you will wake up to a clean space excited to start the new day.

It is so easy for you to feel like your room just needs a little refresh this time of year and it can often feel a bit overwhelming. However these are just a few small things that you can do to give life to your space in quick, easy, and some fun ways.