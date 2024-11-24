The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are vitamins a hoax? Dr. Jeffrey Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine’s department of medicine, told reporters of Northwestern Now,

“Patients ask all the time, ‘What supplements should I be taking?’ They’re wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will keep them healthy when we should all be following the evidence-based practices of eating healthy and exercising.”

Despite there being no direct link between a reduction of cardiovascular disease or cancer, I found vitamins to help me for a plethora of other reasons. For context, I am a 4’11” female weighing about 110 lbs. who eats fairly healthy and walks 20,000 steps a day without any additional strain.

Women’s Multivitamin

Throughout my life, I have always struggled with hair growth. In order to prevent my hormones from thinning my hair any more, I take two Olly Women’s Health Multivitamins daily. The gummy contains Biotin to support the growth of hair and nails, as well as B Vitamins to support cellular energy production and Vitamins C & D to support immune function. Olly claims, “Women’s Multi delivers essential nutrients to help active ladies thrive and fill in the gaps when eating habits are less than perfect.”

Since starting this vitamin about three months ago, I have noticed a positive change in the growth of my nails. I was constantly getting U.V. Gel, which caused my nails to become brittle. Today, my nail beds are stronger and healthy than ever so I am no longer worried about covering them with polish. Little change has been made in my hair, but it definitely seems to be a lot stronger since the summer of last year.

Zyrtec and Claritin

Seasonal allergies can ruin my day. Twelve months of the year, I struggle with the sniffles. To combat the torture that comes with wheatgrass and pollen, I take a Zyrtec daily. Each pill contains 10 mg Cetirizine HCl antihistamine to help relieve symptoms like a stuffy nose, sore throat and itchy eyes. As the weather switches from warm to cold, I have yet to notice any of the typical symptoms that I usually have this time of year.

Not only do I struggle with seasonal allergies, I also am allergic to something else that I have yet to discover. Daily, I would break out in rashes and hives without any rhyme or reason. In September, I began taking Claritin at night as a way to mitigate the issue. Since starting, I have not seen any reaction.

Cranberry

Although cranberry is popularly known for women’s health support, I have discovered another use for it as well. Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, which restrict bacteria from sticking to surfaces. This chemical compound helps relieve irritable bowel syndrome because extra bacteria is being removed from the gut. Since starting this pill, I have noticed a healthy change in my digestive system.

Cranberry also contains salicylic acid, which helps alleviate acne. The antibacterial properties make cranberries great for treating redness, acne, and other skin conditions caused by bacteria.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is vital for the skin’s healing process. The vitamin encourages collagen growth which increases the rate that wounds heal. Vitamin C also supports iron absorption. Iron is important for red blood cell production, energy production and cognitive function.

The most important aspect to Vitamin C that is essential for dorm living and college experience is its immune system support. By taking Vitamin C every day, the immune system is encouraged to build defenses against any bacteria entering the body. Now, personally, I have yet to notice a change in my immune system, but the extra protection against disease is never a bad thing.

Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc Multivitamin with Vitamin D

This particular multivitamin has a ton of benefits for my lifestyle.

To start, calcium is essential for those who don’t consume enough dairy products. I rarely drink milk or eat yogurt, so it is vital for me to take a calcium supplement in order to support the growth of strong bones. By not taking in calcium by mouth on a daily basis, the body resorts to taking the supplement from the bones, leading to osteoporosis. Also, any individual on birth control, typically low-dose pills or the shot, has a lower bone mineral density.

Secondly, magnesium is supposed to eliminate headaches, increase sleep efficiency, and reduce stress. Personally, I have seen none of these benefits from taking a magnesium supplement. Magnesium does support numerous bodily functions, but I cannot say the vitamin works for me. It is important to note that magnesium should always be taken with vitamin D as vitamin D activates magnesium.

Finally, Zinc is essential for hormone regulation and reproductive health. Zinc regulates hormones like insulin, thyroid, and sex hormones. Irregular hormones can lead to fertility issues, abnormal menstrual cycles and mood swings.

All in all, vitamins may not be the cure for cancer, but they definitely have an impact on everyday health. Bone density, skin health and reproductive efficiency are just a few benefits from taking supplements daily.