Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026: Iconic Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles. It featured musical performances by Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Thee Stallion. This year’s show debuted the winner of the reality competition show Angels Among Us, in which Victoria’s Secret sought its newest Angel, as well as welcoming back some familiar faces including Adriana Lima, Alex Consani and Alessandra Ambrosio. Here are just a handful of the many iconic moments from the show:

Tate McRae Musical Performance

Running through performances of her latest single “Housewife,” “Dear God” and “Sports Car,” Tate McRae stunned the audience with her performance. Her performance was the perfect mix of vocals, choreography and star power, especially embodied by her facial expressions. Her moment on stage with Gigi Hadid and the appearance of her angel wings cement McRae’s reputation as an iconic performer.

Megan Thee Stallion Musical Performance

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance was similarly electrifying. She sang “Her” and “Body.” She blended in perfectly with the models and gave everyone a chance to shine. It was a great example of a performer who shines but does not try to upstage others. The choice to perform “Body” was especially noteworthy, as the body-positivity anthem was accompanied by beautiful models of differing sizes and appearances, shutting down the idea that confidence belongs to a specific body type.

Return of the Fantasy Bra

Not only did Kylie Jenner make her Victoria’s Secret debut, but she donned the Fantasy Bra. According to Vogue, it is the most expensive bra ever made, valued at $50 million and composed entirely of gold and diamonds. This is the first time the Fantasy Bra has been seen on the runway since 2018. While boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner cheered from the audience, Kylie’s appearance spawned online discourse on whether it was acceptable that such an honor be bestowed on someone who is more of an influencer than a traditional runway model.

Solange Omon Debut

Angels Among Us winner Solange Omon made her runway debut at this year’s show after being selected from the ten other finalists who were documented in the reality competition show. Part of her win included a modeling contract with IMG Models, according to Forbes.

Gisele Bündchen Outro

While Bündchen did not return to the runway this year, she is featured in both the intro and outro of the show. In the outro, she teases a possible future return, leaving viewers on an anticipatory note until next year’s show.