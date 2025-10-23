Victoria Beckham’s New Documentary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After much anticipation, Victoria Beckham has finally released a three-part documentary exploring her journey from pop star to fashion icon. The timing isn’t surprising as her husband, David Beckham, released his own Netflix documentary just a year ago. His story offered a rare, sympathetic glimpse into their family’s life, addressing past rumors and public scrutiny. Now, it’s Victoria’s turn to share her perspective.

Who is Victoria Beckham?

Victoria rose to fame as Posh Spice in the chart-topping girl group, the Spice Girls. Known for her signature pout and expensive fashion sense, she quickly distinguished herself within the group and became an influential figure to women of all ages. At just 20 years old, she was performing around the world and on the front cover of every magazine.

After the Spice Girls disbanded, she pursued her passion for fashion. Growing up, she showed her interest in fashion by joining theater for the enjoyment of dressing up in costumes. In 2008, she debuted her brand, Victoria Beckham, and launched her first line of denim. Over time, she expanded her brand as she established herself as a serious designer, showcasing her talent at multiple fashion shows and ultimately gaining respect from longstanding designer brands, such as Versace.

She’s also known for being the wife of former professional soccer player, David Beckham. They were one of the most talked-about couples in the late 90s, getting the nickname “Posh and Becks” from tabloids. They both increased their popularity by marrying each other. Together they have four children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham. Throughout the years, they received enormous public scrutiny and hate, which they discuss in both documentaries.

What is the Documentary About?

Streaming now on Netflix, Victoria’s documentary offers fans a more personal look at the struggles she faced as being David Beckham’s wife and pursuing fashion after being a huge pop star.

The series highlights how she had to fight to be taken seriously in the fashion industry and how she needed to create herself a new identity aside from being Posh Spice. Viewers get to see her discuss and show a behind-the-scenes view of her preparation for runway shows, as well as her creative process.

Reactions

The many reviews of the documentary have been mostly positive. Some critics did admire her honesty, but hoped her documentary included more of her personality instead of her brand, to show more of who Victoria truly is aside from her portrayed image in media outlets.

Fans have shown her immense support and expressed the impact Victoria Beckham has had in their lives growing up. Her fellow Spice Girl members, Melanie Chrishom and Emma Bunton, also showed their support by making an appearance at the premiere.