Vampy Makeup Is Back This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Forget “clean girl” minimalism, it’s time to embrace your inner vamp. This fall, dark and moody makeup is rising from the crypt (aka your makeup drawer) and it’s all about dramatic lips, sultry eyes and unapologetic glam. Think ‘90s supermodels meet gothic romance with a modern twist. Ready to channel your inner night queen? Here are the top ways to master the vampy look this season.

Sephora

The Statement Lip: Deep & Dark

Nothing screams vamp like a bold lip; it’s the centerpiece of the entire look. Shades of burgundy, plum, or even black are making a major comeback. These colors instantly add intensity and mystery. Matte gives you that sharp, velvety edge. Satin brings a more classic, luxe feel, perfect for if you want something dramatic but still wearable. Glossy vamp lips are having a serious revival; a dark berry shade topped with vinyl shine feels modern, rebellious and downright magnetic.

Smoky Eyes That Seduce

The smokier, the better. This season’s smoky eye isn’t about perfection; it’s about mood. Instead of harsh, sharp lines, the modern vamp look leans into a more lived in, smudged effect. Think blurred edges, diffused color and shadows that melt into one another. Deep browns, charcoal grays and inky blacks are your go to staples. Coating the waterline with rich black or dark burgundy instantly ups the intensity. The result? Eyes that feel dangerous yet irresistible, the kind of gaze that lingers long after you’ve left the room.

Brows With Bite

Thin brows aren’t required for this trend, but bold, structured brows definitely take the vampy look to the next level. Start by brushing your brows upward to find their natural shape. This instantly gives them a fuller, more lifted appearance. Fill in any sparse areas with a pencil or powder, focusing on soft, feathery strokes that mimic real hairs. To lock everything in, swipe on a tinted brow gel for a little extra definition, or a clear one if you want the focus to stay on the shape.

Metallic & Jewel-Toned Accents

If you want to modernize vamp glam, adding jewel tones or metallics is the ultimate twist. Deep shades like emerald, sapphire and ruby play beautifully against the moody palette of vampy makeup and bring just enough vibrancy to keep the look fresh. Try a swipe of emerald eyeliner along the lash line for a pop of unexpected color, or press a bit of ruby shimmer into the center of your lid for an alluring halo eye.

This fall, embrace the drama. The vampy look is bold, mysterious and totally irresistible. After all, who doesn’t love a little dark romance when the leaves start to turn and the nights get longer? A blackberry lip paired with a smoky eye feels just as cozy as your favorite oversized sweater, but with way more attitude. It’s makeup that makes you feel powerful and magnetic. So go ahead: sharpen your lip liner, smudge out that kohl, and let the season of shadows work its magic.