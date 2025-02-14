Valentine’s Day Romance Book Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

It’s February, the month of love, and what’s a better way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit than reading an incredible romance novel? A lot of people assume that romance novels are trivial and fluffy “chick lit”, but they often tell provoking and emotional in-depth stories that follow characters who feel like real people with complex emotions and situations. It also is so uplifting to read about people finding love despite struggles, and what better time to feel the love all around you than in February? Below are three adult and three young adult romance book recommendations for this month!

The Rom-commers by Katherine Center

This book is basically a huge defense of rom-coms but written within an intoxicating rom-com itself. We follow our favorite aspiring screenwriter Emma Wheeler who gets the chance to work on a movie script with her favorite screenwriter, Charlie Yates. But Emma, who has to live with Charlie while working on their script, realizes that the famous writer is nothing like she envisioned- plus he doesn’t believe in love?! Our leading lady reminds us all (including Charlie) of what makes rom-coms so special (and important) while fighting for her career and the man she is falling for. This book is for all “The Rom-Commers” out there, and anyone looking for a fun and beautiful romance book this season.

Yours Truly by abby jimenez

Abby Jimenez has a truly devourable writing style and the lovable characters in this novel will have you wanting to read this book all day long. It follows two doctors, Briana and Jacob, who get off to a rocky start, but their relationship quickly transforms when they start writing each other letters and discover that maybe doing life together is better than doing it apart. They will both instantly take over your heart and have you rooting for their relationship until the very last page. This book has amazing anxiety representation and the two main characters both have complicated relationship histories that Jimenez writes so well. If you want a read that will make you both laugh out loud and (potentially) sob under the covers, this book is for you.

Happy place by Emily henry

Where’s your happy place? Warning: you may find it within the pages of this book. Harriet and Wyn go with their friend group every year to the Maine cottage that has seen endless memories for the six friends since finding each other in college. But this year, it’s different. Harriet and Wyn broke up, and none of their friends know. Pretending they are still together for the sake of a less drama-filled trip, we get to see their story from the first meeting to where they are now to the possibility of a future. Harriet is our driven people-pleaser and Wyn is our laid-back secret keeper in this complex story that reminds us all that we have to find our happy place for ourselves before we can be one for other people. With a found family to warm your heart and make you feel seen, Happy Place is a great novel to dive into.

the do-over by lynn painter

Emilie Hornby has a truly disastrous Valentine’s Day: she gets into a car accident on the way to school, her boyfriend kisses someone else, and her dad tells her that he’s moving. But the worst part is, she keeps reliving the day over and over again. Forced to watch her day go downhill again and again, she starts to wonder what she has to do to break this time loop. She ends up interacting with the mysterious Nick Stark each day… and suddenly he seems to be more important in Emilie’s story than ever before. This book is about waking up and finally living life to the fullest- and finding the people that make life worth living. Truly adorable and so easy to read, Lynn Painter does not miss with The Do-Over.

Today tonight tomorrow by rachel lynn solomon

On the last day of senior year, Rowan and Neil still find themselves competing for the title of valedictorian and the real prize, bragging rights to hold over the other’s head. Academic rivals from day one, these two form an unlikely alliance in their school’s senior class game that sends them following clues all over Seattle before having to say goodbye to the place they have grown up in. As Rowan works more with the boy who was always trying to one-up her, she starts to realize he is more than what she originally thought and that they surprisingly make an amazing team. If you are searching for a book for all your academic-rivals-to-lovers dreams with two cute, cheesy nerds at the center of the tale who are dealing with the fears of growing up, Today Tonight Tomorrow checks all the boxes (it also has Jewish main characters!).

A show for two by tashie bhuiyan

A Show for Two follows high school senior Mina Rahman who longs to leave New York City behind to follow her dreams in the film industry all the way to California. But in order to craft the perfect profile to get into her dream school, she needs to execute a perfect film that has all the factors to put her work over the edge. And when indie film star Emmitt Ramos enrolls in her school under a secret identity, she immediately wants to recruit him to be in the film that matters the most to her. He has one condition: she is his tour guide around NYC while he’s at her school. As these two work together and as Mina struggles with personal and home life issues, she begins to ask herself what she really wants her future to look like. With the best banter and characters to root for, this book is for all of us who need some reassurance that everything will be okay this season. (Also, there are Taylor Swift references).

Enjoy reading, of any kind, this month!