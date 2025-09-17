Top Three 2025 VMA Looks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Video Music Awards, more commonly referred to as the MTV VMAs, were held on September 7th right here at UBS Arena. Singers from all over the country traveled to New York for this incredible night of musical entertainment and the potential of winning their very own award.

The VMAs are most well known for their fan voting experience, and this is something that sets the annual award show apart from many other award shows. Many other award shows have an academy that votes on the winner of each award, while the VMAs are almost entirely a fan-voted award show.

The VMAs brought a star studded red carpet event where many celebrities were dressed to the nines wearing several different exclusive brands. Here are the top three looks that stood out this year.

Number three: Sombr

Number three goes to Sombr. Sombr rocked a gorgeous black tuxedo on the carpet with amazing embroidery on the lapel and sleeves. Many people recently have been highly critical of men on the red carpet, since it’s very common for male celebrities to just wear a generic suit. However, it is clear that Sombr is changing the game for male fashion recently.

Most notably, Sombr was nominated for Best New Artist and although he did not win the award, it is clear that he has an amazing career ahead of him. During the VMAs, Sombr performed his hit song “12 to 12,” and the performance went viral on social media for his live vocals during it.

@mtv @sombr performing “12 to 12” at the VMAs… I’m gonna have this on replay, from 12 to 12, from AM to PM, all day, every day 😌❤️ ♬ original sound – MTV

Number two: Lady Gaga

Number two goes to Lady Gaga. This was Lady Gaga’s 16th VMAs, so she had to go big – and she did. This year, Gaga won 4 VMAs bringing her all-time total to 22. This year she wore a very dramatic dress by Mark Jacobs. The dress had a purple base with thousands of hand stitched layers of black ruffles to make this dress over the top. Gaga also had a floral headpiece to bring the outfit all together.

Gaga gave a prerecorded performance of her songs “Abracadabra” / “Dead Dance,” which was recorded the night before at her live concert from Madison Square Garden. After winning her live VMA, Gaga ultimately had to run back to MSG for another headlining show at the iconic arena later that night.

Number one: Sabrina Carpenter

Number one goes to Sabrina Carpenter. This year Sabrina wore a custom Valentino red lacy floor length gown. Her hair reminded many of the old Hollywood look with big curls. The dress was long sleeve and high neck which surprised many of her loyal fans due to her typical signature style.

Sabrina was nominated for eight VMAs this year, and ultimately went home with three. The singer also performed her new song “Tears” during the live show. It is safe to say that Sabrina had her main character moment on the red carpet and on the VMAs stage.

There were so many other people who stepped out of their comfort zones and made the VMAs what they were this year, but these were just some of the star studded celebrities. Don’t know about you, but we’re already counting down to next year’s VMAs!