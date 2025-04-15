This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Interning as a college student can provide substantial work experience and add an extra layer to your resume for future employers. In some cases, internships lead to career opportunities and create lasting connections. This semester, I secured my first college internship with the Long Island Press as an editorial intern. Finding, applying and securing an internship required careful planning and time. Here are some tips that helped me in the process of obtaining my first internship.

1. Speak To Academic and Career Advisors

The first step in securing an internship is understanding the process. Academic and career advisors can help you learn the different ways to search for an internship. Advisors can also point you in the right direction, depending on the area you are most interested in pursuing for your internship.

2. Network With Professors

Professors often have experience and connections within the industry. Get to know your professors and ask them about their professional work. Share your academic and career goals with them and contact them when seeking career opportunities. Professors are a great resource to understand the career field you are interested in and learn about internship opportunities.

3. Visit your campus career center

College career centers are an excellent resource for reviewing your resume before applying for internships. Your resume is meant to highlight your experience and strengths in a way that will stand out to employers. The career center can strengthen the language used in your resume and format your resume in a way that appeals to employers.

4. Interview prep

In addition to having a strong resume, it is helpful to prepare for interviews. Use campus and online resources to practice your interview speaking and responses through mock interviews. There are various “commonly asked questions” for interviews that you can prepare answers to. Having a general idea of strong answers you can give during an interview can boost your confidence before meeting with an employer.

5. Attend career fairs

Career fairs are an excellent way to meet and introduce yourself to scouts seeking interns for their company. When attending a career fair, dress professionally, have your resume on hand, prepare an elevator pitch and be conversational with the internship scout. When talking about yourself, make sure to highlight what makes you stand out from other candidates. Ask the internship scout questions about their program and what they look for in an intern. Get the contact information of the people you speak to and follow up with them after the career fair.

6. Have strong LinkedIn and Handshake profiles

LinkedIn and Handshake are great resources to use when searching for an internship. Through both platforms, you can find companies seeking interns and apply. A strong profile showcasing your skills, experience, and extracurriculars will make you stand out when applying for internships.

7. Network with other students

Fellow students can be an excellent resource in finding internships and receiving guidance. Talk to other students and ask about their experience with applying to and securing internships. Inquire about their experience as an intern and ask if they have any contacts or resources you can access to assist in your internship search process. Some students may know if their past internships are looking for new interns.

8. Find contact information and reach out to employers

Sometimes, the application process can be slow, and you may not hear back from companies after applying. Don’t be afraid to find a company’s contact information and reach out to the employer. Companies receive a significant number of applications and reaching out can catch the attention of an employer.

9. Have work samples

When emailing a company or employer, include your resume and work samples. Ensure you have a strong collection of work samples available to send to employers when applying for internships.

While obtaining an internship can be challenging and time-consuming, the hard work pays off when you can secure an internship. Internships can be extremely rewarding and provide limitless opportunities. Make sure to set yourself up for success through networking and taking advantage of readily available resources.