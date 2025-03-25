The Ultimate Study Beats: Cram Jams to Lock In and Ace Your Exams

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Feeling a bit overwhelmed or distracted as we get through midterms and finals begin to approach? Whether you’re gearing up for exams or simply looking for a boost for your overall study game, I’ve got some playlist’s from my personal music book that might just be the game-changer you need. Check them, out and let’s get you locked in!

bossa nova If you find fast-paced songs with singing distracting while studying, Bossa Nova could be the perfect solution. This calming genre, born on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the late 1950s, was created by a group of middle schoolers and young musicians blending the traditional Brazilian samba with jazz influences. Bossa Nova provides a soothing, melodic backdrop that helps maintain focus without overwhelming your mind. Listening to music in a foreign language provides soothing vocals without the distraction of singing along or understanding lyrics, allowing you to focus while enjoying comforting voices. Give it a try, and enjoy a productive, tropical study session with these smooth, relaxing rhythms. YouTube Playlist Spotify Playlist classical Moving onto the “classics” if you will, classical music is an excellent choice for studying due to its calming and structured nature, which helps improve focus and concentration. It is especially recommended when you’re working toward an upcoming deadline, as some playlists specialize in having faster pace musical scores that create a sense of urgency and boost productivity. The absence of lyrics allows the brain to absorb more information without distractions, creating a peaceful environment. Don’t sleep on classical music scores by our “ancient” composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and so many other brilliant musicians. Their timeless works provide the perfect background for deep concentration and can elevate your study sessions to the next level. YouTube Playlist Spotify Playlist lofi LoFi Music has become one of the most popular genres for studying, known for its calming, smooth beats and subtle repetitive rhythms that promote focus. The genre’s “low fidelity” (LoFi) sounds, often including background noises like vinyl crackles, creates a comforting, familiar atmosphere ideal for studying. Originating in the 1950’s with the DIY independent artists using low-quality equipment, Lofi music has since become the go-to choice for those seeking a productive, relaxing environment while tackling assignments and exam preparation. During midterms, Lofi music helps reduce stress and maintain concentration for longer periods of time without feeling overwhelmed since it lacks distracting lyrics. Highly recommend studying to Lofi if you have not already! YouTube Playlist Spotify Playlist instrumental: site-specific sounds This last section of my music book offers the widest variety compared to the previous suggestions, featuring a diverse mix of genres that cater to different moods and study needs. It includes more atmospheric sounds, either created by producers or designed to enhance your study environment. Whether you need to hear something soothing like the calming sounds of the beach, or the nostalgic vibes of your favorite retro video game. From instrumental beats to ambient soundscapes based off of your favorite food or color, there is a playlist for every study session, ensuring you stay focused, motivated, and immersed in your work. Youtube Playlist Spotify Playlist

Everyone has different tastes, and the music genres that I suggested listed above are just a few of the many brilliant options out there. Finding the right music to study is a process of trial and error, and the best choice is the one that works best for you. However, I highly recommend exploring all of these and more, as it can help you stay focused and locked in.

Good luck!