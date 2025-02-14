Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Desserts

Kate Galchus
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and stores are filled with aisles of chocolate and sweets. But why not add a personal touch this year? If you’ve ever wanted to make your own Valentine’s Day treats, here are 10 delicious dessert ideas to impress your loved ones!

Chocolate Bark
First up is a classic chocolate bark recipe with a sweet twist. This festive treat combines chocolate, pink candy melts and candy hearts for a sweet and colorful delight. It is the perfect treat to end your Valentine’s Day celebrations!

Valentine’s Day Pop Tarts
Next up are fruit-filled Pop-Tarts, perfect for breakfast, a snack or a sweet end-of-the-day treat! This simple recipe uses flaky pie crust, your favorite fruit filling, and a festive touch of icing and Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

Strawberry Muffins
Next are Valentine’s Day muffins that will have you coming back for seconds! These soft and fluffy muffins are topped with juicy strawberries and make the perfect holiday treat.

Valentine’s Day Brownies
These easy-to-make brownies are cut into heart shapes and topped with decorative icing of your choice. They’re the perfect sweet treat to end your Valentine’s Day on a sweet note!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries
This classic chocolate dessert gets a festive Valentine’s Day twist with pink and red icing, making it a sweet and colorful way to celebrate the holiday!

Valentine’s Day Jello Mold
For those who prefer something other than chocolate, this recipe features cherry, watermelon and grape-flavored gelatin to create a delightful heart-shaped Jello mold—perfect for a festive Valentine’s Day treat!

Pudding Parfait
This quick recipe combines pudding, milk, Cool Whip, and red food dye to create festive Valentine’s Day treats. Finished with a sprinkle of toppings, these parfaits are as delicious as they are adorable!

Chocolate Covered Cherries
This recipe blends juicy cherries, a creamy milky center, and a crisp chocolate shell to create the perfect Valentine’s Day treat. In an instant, you’ll bring festive flavors straight to your kitchen!

Valentine’s Day Cookies
What’s a dessert list without cookies? This recipe features classic sugar cookies topped with icing designed to look like conversation hearts—bringing a nostalgic touch to your holiday celebrations!

Raspberry Love Potion Drink
To top it all off, this refreshing recipe combines raspberry flavoring, sorbet, and lemonade for the ultimate Valentine’s Day drink. Made with golden sprinkles, this concoction is the perfect way to toast to the holiday in style!

From cookies to drinks, these easy-to-make desserts will bring joy to any occasion. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just starting out, these recipes are sure to fill your kitchen with Valentine’s Day spirit and sweetness.

