This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

We’re getting five brand new Sabrina Carpenter songs this Valentine’s Day! Is it that sweet? We guess so!

On February 4th, Sabrina Carpenter announced that she would be releasing the deluxe version of her Grammy award-winning album Short N’ Sweet on Friday, February 14th.

Carpenter announced this super sweet news just days after she won her first ever Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 2nd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Carpenter was nominated for the first time this year with six Grammy nominations, and all in the major categories, including the coveted Best New Artist and Album Of The Year awards.

The singer ultimately took home the Grammy awards for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Short N’ Sweet, and the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for her smash hit song “Espresso.”

Carpenter walking away with two Grammy awards was not surprising after looking back at the successful year she has had. The singer released one of the biggest songs of 2024, “Espresso,” just one day before she made her Coachella debut. Carpenter announced the song on social media saying “Just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella.” That “little song” is now just days away from hitting 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Following the success of “Espresso,” Carpenter released “Please Please Please” last June, and the song became Carpenter’s first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. On August 23, 2024 Carpenter released her highly anticipated album Short N’ Sweet. The album ultimately debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it Carpenter’s first number one album of her career.

Carpenter released the third single “Taste” with the album’s release. The song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Following her album’s release, Carpenter charted “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste” in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously for eight weeks consecutively. This impressive feat made Carpenter the first artist this decade to achieve this. This also made Carpenter the female singer with the longest streak of charting three songs in the top 10, breaking Cardi B’s four-week record set in 2018.

In support of her career-changing album, Carpenter embarked on the Short N’ Sweet tour this past fall, and will begin the European leg this March. As expected, the tour blew up all over social media. From fans predicting what color outfits the singer would wear, to what new “Juno” position she would do, the tour blew up the singer even more. It would be no surprise if the release of the deluxe version of Short N’ Sweet also took the world by storm just like the tour and her album did this past year.

The deluxe version of the album will feature five new tracks; “15 Minutes,” “Please Please Please (featuring Dolly Parton),” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.”

“15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” and “Bad Reviews” are technically the only “brand new” songs since “Please Please Please (featuring Dolly Parton)” is a remix version of Carpenter’s number one hit, and fans could have digitally purchased “Busy Woman” back over the summer during Short N’ Sweet’s release week.

From releasing her sixth studio album Short N’ Sweet back in August, to beginning her first sold out arena tour this past fall, 2024 was undoubtedly a super sweet year for Sabrina Carpenter. We can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for her! Which new song will you be listening to first?